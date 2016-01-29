To read the original declaration „Multipolar World against War“ that we published in January 2016 and the long list of international supporters, click here.
Please join us in signing, and publishing the following NEW appeal. April 6, 2018
Multipolar world against war! A Call for International Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Bolivia, Palestine and all nations that stand for Peace and Diplomacy.
The West‘s aggressive propaganda campaign against Russia (and its other perceived enemies) has reached dangerously hysterical proportions.
The recent tensions between Russia and the UK over outlandish, baseless allegations that the Kremlin attempted to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter on UK soil using a deadly nerve agent, has escalated into an international crisis that could have severe political, economic, social, and even military consequences.
Despite the fact that the investigation has yet to be concluded, and that no evidence or motive exists for Russia to commit this provocative act, an international alliance of Western governments, Western Mainstream Media, NGO‘s and other disingenuous entities continues to ratchet up the pressure using threats, sanctions, and punitive diplomatic measures with no end in sight.
This deceptive smear campaign is only the latest in the West‘s ongoing information war against not only Russia, but also Syria, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba and other targeted nations that dare to exercise their own sovereignty.
This propaganda war is also most dramatically manifested in Syria where the West has repeatedly accused Russia of helping the Syrian government ‘‘gas its own people‘‘ and ‘‘target civilians,‘‘ despite no investigations being carried out and no evidence forthcoming. All this is used to legitimize further military attacks against that country. The U.S. and France have repeatedly threatened military strikes in case poison gas is used again. Russia and Syria are constantly warning of an impending attack, possibly on government premises in Damascus.
With the intention of justifying further illegal aggression, the West has stated that it is even prepared to conduct military strikes against the Syrian government based on mere rumors of violations alone. Everything points to a choreographed script to impugn both Moscow and Damascus as rogue states and international pariahs.
Whether branding any targeted nations ‘‘undemocratic regimes‘‘ ruled by ‘‘murderous dictators,‘‘ or falsely accusing them of ‘‘meddling,‘‘ ‘‘aggression‘‘ or ‘‘genocide,‘‘ this pattern of demonization through the use of disinformation and outright blatant lies is fed to the public to advance the West‘s true objective: global hegemony.
The West‘s outrageous duplicity and reckless provocations risk pushing the world toward a dangerous new Cold War, or worse, a direct military confrontation that could spiral out of control and inadvertently lead to nuclear war and global annihilation.
In light of these grave dangers to humanity, We, as concerned global citizens, are taking a stand and calling for all peace-loving individuals, groups, organizations, political entities and nations worldwide to:
- Express strong, solidarity and support for Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Palestine, and any other nations targeted by Western aggression. Though the policies of these nations are open to criticism, fairness must be applied equally, and the sovereignty of all nations must always be respected.
- Strongly support and endorse the state media networks of Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia (i.e. Russia’s RT News, New China TV, Iran’s Press TV, HispanTV, and Latin America’s TelesurTV) and other resistant nations. Though imperfect, it is of utmost importance to promote these and other international media viewpoints outside of the Western MSM narrative.
- Strongly support and promote reputable and respected alternative media sources and independent journalists, including the few courageous journalists who are still working within the mainstream media, in order to counter the MSM‘s worldwide propaganda machine and break its hegemony and its narratives and censorship.
- Categorically oppose and firmly denounce the reckless, illegal behavior from the West and its allies in the MSM that vilifies sovereign nations and world leaders to promote regime change and incite worldwide conflict.
- Oppose the manipulation of media by the MSM, the criminalization of dissent and free speech, and the growing practice of censorship on the internet by social media companies at the behest of Western governments.
- Demand that all Western-allied nations and their leaders respect and follow international law and the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and non-aggression, as indicated by the UN Charter.
- Support, strengthen and promote organizations, multilateral institutions and global alliances outside the orbit of the West‘s influence that promote international peace, cooperation, diplomacy and development (BRICS, EEU, SCO, AIIB, NAM (Non Alligned Movement), ALBA, CELAC, etc).
This call for solidarity is meant to build new roads of communication and cooperation, and to empower nations and the public with vital, critical information in order to counter the intense disinformation campaign that MSM and the West have initiated.
Drawing from the lessons of colonialism and war, it is more urgent than ever to stand united with all nations that oppose militarism, fascism & racism.
In solidarity, we wish to amplify the message of peace and justice, in order to counter the rogue forces of Western hegemony, and bring about a transition to a multipolar world where all nations and peoples can live together in harmony.
Multipolar world against war!
Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia and all nations that stand for Peace and Diplomacy.
———————————————————————————————————-
published @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin by Heinrich Buecker, Al Leger & Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, April 6, 2018
We are supporting this appeal:
Heinrich Buecker, Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin
Albert Leger, Berlin
Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, Freidenker Berlin
Dr. Nancy Larenas Ojeda, “Patria Grande Berlin”, Coordinador Alemania PC Chile
Laura von Wimmersperg, Moderatorin der Berliner Friedenskoordination
Dr. Johannes M. Becker, Privatdozent, Zentrum f. Konfliktforschung, Philipps-Universität Marburg
Klaus v. Raussendorff, Publizist, Bonn
Wolfgang Penzholz, Author, Berlin
Irene Silberstein, Blaenavon Pontypool, UK, iskiv.net
Paul Teschner, The Paul Teschner Love Orchestra, Berlin
Tomasz Kempinski, Artist, Berlin, Posnan
Ivan Kustura, Berlin
Christian Bugler, Berlin
Gustavo Barcaz de Mesa, Musician, Berlin, Havanna
Mareike Séry, Author, Berlin
Giuliana Giorgi, Interpreter, Berlin
Doris Pumphrey, Peace Activist, Berlin
George Pumphrey, Peace Activist, Berlin
Steffen Aumüller, Aktion Freiheit statt Angst, Berlin
Ana Barbara von Keitz, Handwerkerin, Berliner Arbeitskreises Uran-Munition
Gerda Hill-Schönefeldt, Berlin
Helge Böhme, Rentner, Oberst a.D., Berlin
Jutta Kausch-Henken, Schauspielerin, Berlin
Andreas Peglau, Psychologe/ Psychotherapeut, Berlin web
Dr.Hartmut Wihstutz, Kinder u. Jugendarzt, Mitglied IPPNW, Mitglied Willkommen in OHV e.V.
Ernst Josef Püschel, Kreissprecher DIE LINKE. Rhein-Erft
Dr. Kersten Radzimanowski, Historiker/Publizist, Eggersdorf
Ursula Schumm-Garling, Professorin i.R., Berlin
Bernhard Schneyer, Komponist/Dirigent, Magdeburg
Hans Schönefeldt, Berlin
Elisabeth Wissel, Berlin
Michael Boden, Rentner / Kommunalpolitiker Die Linke, Leverkusen
Dragan Pavlovic, Professor d. Anesthesiologue, Universität Paris
Sebastian Netzker, Lyriker, Berlin
Regina Schwarz, Diplom-Sozialarbeiterin, Köln
Peter Unsicker, Berlin, wall-streetgallery.de
Simon Spill, Politologe, Berlin
Alexander Spassov, Reasearcher, Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria
Dietrich Antelmann, Diplomkameralist, Berlin
TM Rotschönberg, freischaffender Maler, Obergruna rotschoenberg.de
Klaus Hartmann, Offenbach, Bundesvorsitzender Deutscher Freidenker-Verband
Hans-Peter Zepf, Physiker, Journalist, Dornstetten-Aach
Walter Friedmann, Bühl
Tanja Glaser Klaws, Freelancer int.sea and air transport, Caracas, Venezuela
Dr. Martin Baertlocher, Basel, Schweiz
Hans-Ulrich Bünger, Rentner, Freudenstadt
Riema Le Roux, Übersetzerin, Conakry, Guinea
Gordana Jovanovic, Universitätsprofessorin für Psychologie, Belgrad
Dr. Joachim Gruber, Physiker, Ankershagen Webseite
Cornelia Praetorius, Berlin
Gabriele Jäger, Berlin
Einar Schlereth, Journalist, Blogger, Friedensaktivist, Klavreström, Schweden Web
Uli Mühlan, Aktivist, Frankfurt
Brigitte Streicher, Vorsitzende Deutscher Freidenkerverbandes NRW
Werner Aichele, Oberstaufen
Dieter Arbeiter, Friedensaktivist, Berlin
Alfred Fritz, Dipl. Jurist /KPD, Berlin
Antonie Brinkmann, Bremen
Jutta Kaiser, Berlin
Ullrich Mies, Politikwissenschaftler, Vaals, Niederlande
Barbara Wittkus, Aachen
Frank Hagen, Friedensaktivist, Lana, Italien
Yasmin Diaz, Journalist, Lima, Peru
Hagen Schütte, Rentner und Friedensaktivist, Berlin
Margitta Wrzesniok, Köchin, Dessau
Peter Betscher, Arbeiterfotografie e.V., Darmstadt
Ursula Mathern, Merxheim
Edith Fröse, Duisburg
Marc Benndorf, staatl. gepr. Holztechniker, Rhauderfehn, Ostfriesland
Renate Schönfeld, Pfarrerin i.R., Berlin
Eduard und Uta Mader, Bernau
Georg von Sternberg, Schriftsteller,Kaltenkirchen georgvonsternberg.de
Christian Olesch, Berlin
Kurt Weber, selbständig, Worms
Klaus Michelberger, Busfahrer/Rentner, Innsbruck, Österreich
Astrid Zirgel, retired, Sainte Croix en Plaine, France
Robert Schmoll, Wels, Österreich
Thomas Mücke, Wirtschaftsinformatiker, Bad Staffelstein
Kirsten Kühnert, Autorin, Berlin
Barbara Fährmann, Rentnerin, Berlin
Josef Pilsl, Biessenhofen
Peter Voland, Beamter/Pensionär, Lichtenau
Robert Bralovic, Feldkirch, Austria
Annelie Löhr Campion, Brüssel, Belgien ouverturesforpeace.eu
Horst Drewke, Dipl. Ing (FH) Maschinenbau, Brandenburg
Margarethe Maria von Rüden, Freelancer, Warburg
Dittmar Schippel, Rentner, Wittstock, Brandenburg
Mehmet Ali Altun, €rfinder, Oerlinghausen
Annemarie Willers, Wuppertal
Wolfgang Bachmann, Diplom Ingenieur Ökonom, Rostock
Dittmar Schippel, Wittstock, Brandenburg
Renate Haase, Rentnerin, Königs Wusterhausen
Uta Böttcher, Dipl.Ing.für Wasserwirtschaft, Ehingen
Rolf-Dieter Rösch, Rentner, Hamburg
Wolfgang Köhler, Schlosser/Schweißer, Werdau
Alexander Meier, Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz
Gabriele Eckhardt, Rentner, Heilbad Heiligenstadt
Antonio Thieme, Zwickau
Norbert Herrmann, IT-Senior, Leipzig quittending.de
Anastasia Zimmer, Ärztin, Stuttgart
Gunnar Lorenz, NaturFreunde Würzburg, Würzburg
Andreas Nykiel, Handwerker, Kassel
Siegfried Krebs, Rastatt
Enrico Wendt, selbstständig, Wismar, Mecklenburg/Vorpommern
Harald Preißler, Nürnberg
Borries Schlüter, Jazzpianist, Deutschland
Rudi Blichmann, Pensionär, Reichenbach i. V., Sachsen
Jürgen Axmann, Physiker, Werder
Peter Biedrich, Chemiker, Grasleben
Hagen Voigt, Freidenker, Oranienburg
Dr. Mohmand Shamsher, selbständig, Bad Kreuznach
Roland Philipp, Rentner, Berlin
Detlef Dyrda, Ingenieur, Coswig
H.J. Blaum, Doberschütz
Dr. Gottfried Lange, Klein Nordende
Guenter Maurer, Herbolzheim
Hanns-Ullrich Batisweiler, Keramikermeister/Gestalter, Amerang
Wolf-Dieter Strauch, Rietheim- Weilheim
Jutta Woelk, Rentnerin, Heikendorf
Norbert Niegsch, Unternehmensberater i.R., Zittau
Sabine Simons-Meudt, Ottobeuren
Dr.Andrej Reder, Politikwissenschaftler, Berlin
Burkhard Stebner, Angestellter, Lübeck
Michael Peters, Dipl. Ing., Neubrandenburg
Peter Schöpe, Berlin
Pia Planker, Duisburg
Sibilla Dörner-Jaramillo, Hürth
Eva Maria Schulz, Alterspension, Wenns, Österreich
Dr.phil William Yoder, Gwardejsk/Russland und Berlin
Dirk Jakob, Kreuztal
Andreas Brix, Hamburg
Dirk Jakob, Kreuztal
Petra Erdt Antonowa, Rentnerin, Kabelsketal, Deutschland
Joachim Völter, Berlin
Michael Weimer, Bürgstadt
Lothar Lux, Rentner, Herten
Claus-Peter Rasch, Dipl.Verwaltungswirt, Schwerin
Jürgen Holwein, Stuttgart
Johann Poser, Neubrandenburg
Michael Lache, Redwitz
Harald Adam, Rübeland
Gunther Becker, Rentner, Goldbach
Gerd Heijnen, Wegebau, selbstandig, Nieuw Schoonebeek, Holland
Irocs Mayer, Selbständige Berster, Frankfurt/M
Reinhard Roehring, Fachlehrer i.R., Zirndorf
Jörg Wagner, Greven
Volker Wernsdorf, Brandenburg
Josef Mekler, Elektroniker, Kaiserslautern
Christian Harde, Berlin
Dagmar Pfeiffer, Lübeck
Carla Kawatziklis, Rentnerin, Maidbronn
Uwe Riegner, Unternehmer, Berlin
Karl Jungnickel, Rentner, Bobritzsch-Hilgersdorf
Werner Schilling, Barsinghausen
Hans Ritterbusch, Krankenpfleger, Cölbe bei Marburg
Thomas Ruß, Geschäftsführer, Berlin
Alfred Kreiten, Weltbürger, Aachen
Werner Elias, Erzhausen
Markus Gerstmeir, Wertingen
Roman Brusa, Freelancer, Schüpfheim, Schweiz
Manfred Ritter, Rentner, Irsch, Deutschland
Dr. Albrecht Kauffmann, Dipl.-Volkswirt, Halle (Saale)
Andreas Schlüter, Soziologe, Berlin https://wipokuli.wordpress.com
Ulrich Boje, Dipl.-Ing., Berlin
Michael Will, Consultant, Neustrelitz
Lothar Ehrat, Rentner, Berlin
Egon A. W. Russ, Privatier, Lichtenfels-Weingarten
Herbert Kussin, Rentner, Potsdam
Ralph Hartmann, Autor, Berlin
Elfriede Krutsch, Ärztin, Mitglied IPPNW „International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War“, Berlin
Jürgen Zumpe, Wallhausen
Thomas Trenk, Tischler, Paderborn
Uwe Bresack, Fotograf, Bad Düben
Peter Wanninger, Buchholz
Ulrich Fiedler, Rentner, Halle/Saale
Olaf Zuberbühler, Staufen, Schweiz
Lutz Lehmann, Ex-Clown Gino Pepino, Krankerwagenfahrer, Berlin
Siegfried Reinhold, dipl. Ing. (FH), Sundhagen
Alex Julier, Techniker/ Musiker, Berlin
Helmut Stecher, selbständig, Pfunds, Österreich
Thomas Peuschel, Hartenstein
Franz Roman, Industriemechaniker, Dresden
Erich Strauch, Mannheim
Klaus Schröder, Rentner, Erfurt
Torsten Nitsche, selbst. Mediengestalter, Rostock
Robert Kappen, Rentner, Bochum
Rudolf Grollmisch, Rentner, Grimmelshausen
Bärbel Heinemann, Lehrerin, Lübeck
Rita Maidorn, Rentnerin, Berlin
Kim Lambertz, Korschenbroich
Jochen Scholz, Berlin
Ulrike Spurgat, Oldenburg
Heinz Eckel, Berlin
Thomas Pelte, Lehrer a.D., Berlin
Artur Rippien, Kassel, D
Bela Bogdan, Dipl.-Phys., Hannover
Niko Mavromatis, Arbeiter, Sindelfingen
Andreas Schubert, Kunstmaler / Rentner, Oberlungwitz andis-artgalerie.info
Abdelilah Laassoule, selbstständig, Remscheid
Jens Fischer, Kaufmann, Rotterode
Frank-Eckart Fussan, Dipl.-Ing., Meißen
Christine Tilsner,Teutschenthal, Sachsen-Anhalt
Ingeborg Lieberam, Pensionistin, Wien, Österreich
Steffen Schwarz, Diplom Informatiker, selbstständig, Dresden
Andreas Henning, Lübeck
Uwe Walz, Rentner, Berlin
Franz Sellenslagh, electrical engineer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Udo Blankenburg, Dipl. Jurist / Rentner, Berlin
Wilfried Hintersatz, Görlitz
Norma Uhlich, Wien, Österreich
Maria Elisabeth Zander, Rentnerin, Hürth
Udo Weinand, Handwerker, Friesenhagen
Francis Sipa, München
Bert Bläske, Gosen
Michael Kamper, Graz, Österreich
Holger Rix, Wilhelmshaven
Peter Schuster, Elektriker, Wald-Michelbach
Michael Gallasch, Neuhausen/Spree
Peter Löke, Schöneck
Edeltraut Wiegand, Vetschau, Brandenburg
Dr. Jan Sandel, Tierarzt, Biberach
Anke Lippasson, Diplom-Sozialpädagogin, Neubrandenburg
Ralf Nehry, Sozialpädagoge, Rostock
Jörg Huemer, Österreich
Frank Dühlmeyer, Nürnberg
Kay Lange, Bad Oldesloe
Cornelia Schulz, Berlin
Markus Engel, Sissach, Schweiz
Marius Jag, Heilbronn
Jens Pfüller, Angestellter, Leipzig
Heinz-Hermann, Rotenburg
Andreas Höhne, Arbeiter, Fehrbellin
Hans-Peter Köhn, Kinesiologe/Sozialmanager, Potsdam
Tamara Stach, Erzieherin, Hamburg
Kraus Volker, Zell
Prof. Dr. Ludwig Koller, Reinbek
Vital Alesch, Argratist, Künstler, Schweiz
Thomas Neumann, Vertriebsleiter Europa, Oschersleben
Bernd Michael Grosch, Autor, Freilassing Blog
Franz Auer, Rentner, Waging, Bayern
Udo Weber, Dipl.agr.Ing., Malschwitz
Rainer Zink, Isolierer, Georgenthal, Deutschland
Jeannette Gelbert, Ärztin, Köln
Camillo Hochreiner, Künstler, Salzburg, Österreich
Peter Grieser, Schorndorf
Wolfgang Mamsch, Sicherheitsingenieur, Loburg OT Wahl
Marco Hinz, Holthusen
Marie Hanulak, Berlin
Daniel Rotzinger, Rentner, Pristina, Kosovo
Henryk Gelbert, Zahnarzt, Köln
Jens Kaßler, Potsdam
Inis Puhlmann, selbstständig, Rietz-Neuendorf
Siegfried Pallad, Rentner, Hoyerswerda
Axel Schulz, Ingenieur, Brandenburg an der Havel
Heide Pallad, Rentnerin; Hoyerswerda
Achim Schlegel, Warthausen, Deutschand
Dietmar Pfaender, Techniker, Aichtal
Harald Zimmermann, Freiberg
Heidi Miller, Puerto de la Cruz, Spanien
Bernd Böttcher, Arbeiter, Frankfurt/Oder
Prof. Eugen Polus, Pianist, Heidelberg
Lidia Burghardt, Lehrerin, Braunschweig
Christian Dullo, Hochschulprofessor, Kiel
Wolfgang Stöhr, Supervisor & Coach, Raubling, Bayern
Hans-Joachim Petzol, Rentner, Aland OT Krüden, Deutschland
Erik Manthey, Dipl.Wirtschaftsingenieur (FH), Schwedt, Brandenburg
Kirsten Gantzel-Bobsien, Mutter, Timmaspe, Schleswig-Holstein
Peter Peissig, Nürnberg
Andreas Keck, Techniker, Antdorf
Kar Boštjan, Wien, Österreich
Wolfgang Köhler, Rudolstadt ,
Thomas Schröter, selbst. Ingenieur, Berlin
Jürgen Budach, Rentner, Plessa
Siegfried Schreiber, Dipl.-Ing., Bremen
Ines Nas, Wien, Österreich
Hans-Martin Hoyer, Rentner, Sangerhausen, Deutschland
Gottfried Bruer, Rentner, Babst, Deutschland
Bodo Knifka, Rentner, Ransbach-Baumbach
Peter Reschka, Musiker, Augsburg tastenrabe.de
Sven Körner, Dresden
Günter Magro, Rentner, Pfaffenhofen
Alfons Hebling, München
Xaver Zierl, Regensburg
Sophie Ostermann, Rentnerin, Königsbrunn, Deutschland
David Wranecke, Lübeck
Carsten Wölk, Glasbläser/Rentner, Berlin
Stefan Hauenstein, Diesdorf
Jörg Streese, Angestellter, Am Mellensee, Deutschland
Karl-Friedrich Schrodetzki, Rentner, Rudolstadt
Anne-Kathrin Wölk, Abiturientin, Berlin
Jens Brilloff, Zeuthen
Rogerio Reinecke, Tischler, Berlin
Ullrich Franz, Ingenieur, Chemnitz
Dieter Lang, Rentner, Mohlsdorf-Teichwolframsdf, Deutschland
Andreas Franz, Busfahrer, Berlin
Udo Bielagk, Künstler, Vetschau
Anne Pries, pensioniert, Leiden, Niederlande
Klaus Schröder, Erfurt
Wolfgang Stetter, Messtechniker, Stuttgart
Sylke Lückmann, Riedlingen
Christian Baumeister, Rentner, Cottbus
Jörg Sigmunczyk, Potsdam
Siegfried Steingrüber, Bauingenieur/Rentner, Weida
Kristina Groth, Hamburg
Uwe Bobach, Limbach-Oberfrohn
Christa Huwig, Rentnerin, Kenzingen
Jochen Winter, Berlin
Bernd Wojtynek, Rentner, Magdeburg
Maik Schulze, Angestellter, Sömmerda, Deutschland
Dr. Roswitha Rietschel–Kluge, Rentnerin, Oberursel
Jörg Knebel, Coffs Harbour, Australia
Clemens Maronn, Riedstadt
Peter Sedunko, Pensionist, Vösendorf, Österreich
Uwe Giebner, Berlin
Claudia Schuh, Wadern
Peter Morcinietz, Feinoptiker, Gera
Arndt Beckmann, Tornesch
Detlef Krüger, Dipl. Bauingenieur, Schöneiche, Brandenburg
Günter Watzek, Lehrer/Rentner, Beetzendorf
Claudia Scho, Dipl.Ing. Tecklenburg
Heinrich Lenz, Imker, Bremen
Anton Moos, Fotokünstler, Horgen, Schweiz
Karl-Wilhelm Ruhmann, Rentner, Erfurt
Holger Ruletzki, selbstständig, Schönfließ, Brandenburg
Dr. Andreas Döhler, Tierarzt, Dahlen
Johannes Kapouranis, Kraichtal
Franz Koller, Malermeister, Raubling, Deutschland
Dr.Delia Pop, Ärztin, Neunkirchen
Rainer Herold, Feinoptiker, Oberkochen, Baden-Württemberg
Rainer Ahrenberg, Dipl-Ing., Aichach, Bayern
Marietta Casanova Flores, Betreuungskraft, Vaihingen a.d. Enz
Christa Senberg, Knitting for peace, Zossen
Matthias Scho, Tecklenburg, Deutschland
Michael Zander, GWI-Meister, Berlin
Horst Remest, Neubrandenburg
David Rommel, Naturarzt, Winterthur, Schweiz praxis-rommel.ch
Marjo Streese, Neuruppin
Hilmar Frötschner, Wäschenbeuren, Deutschland
Silvana Döring, Alltagsbegleiter für demente Senioren, Wiesbaden
Marius Massong, Korschenbroich
Christine Ligner,Ärztin, Birkenwerder, Brandenburg
Ingo Ringsleben, Berlin
Jürgen Lorenz, Dresden
Radojka Schlegel , Rentner, Kronberg
Willi Hoffmeister, Rentner, Dortmund
Alexandra Borchardt, Berlin
Franziska Gärtner, selbständig, Flintsbach solarskulpturen.de
Ingeborg Kuphal, Altenpflegerin, Lüneburg
Else Heiermann, Pensionärin, Duisburg
Karl Leiter, Heidelberg
Rainer Dhonau, Techn. Betriebswirt, Langenlonsheim, Rheinland-Pfalz
Christian Franz, u.a. Trainer, Berlin
Jürgen Zander, Rechtsanwalt, Hameln
Armin Tausch, München
Ursula Weckherlin, freelancer, Stuttgart
Michael Skoruppa, Rentner, Hinte
Hugo Muggler, Retiree, Speicher AR, Switzerland
Jörg Pliquett, Dietzenbach
Elisabeth Stecher, Pfunds, Österreich
Wolfgang Hobeck, Berlin
Johannes Roske, Schneeberg
Irene Marcinkowski, Rentnerin, Neubrandenburg
Jann Benneker, Davos, Schweiz
Volker Kuntzsch, Busfahrer, Altlandsberg
Johannes Roske, Schneeberg
Klaus Schneider, Oppenheim
Juergen Schropp, Villingen-Schwenningen
Christa Heidecke, Autorin, Kiel
Dr. Jan D. Maaß, HNO Arzt, Buxtehude
Michael Lingner, Jurist, Berlin
Maik Schrumpf, Mensch (Künstler), Burgscheidungen
Vera Rehm, Berlin
Mario Schelter, Rentner, Berlin
Silke Thon, München
Franz Vetter, Handelsvertreter, Rohrbach
Margita Müller, Rentnerin, Kreuztal, NRW
Heidi Kloor, Seniorenvertretung Tempelhof-Schöneberg von Berlin
Jürgen Engelhard, Grafiker / Künstler, Elchesheim-Illingen
Danny Czernig, Münster
Mario Schelter, Berlin
Benno Thiel, Immobilienfachwirt, Rostock
Bettina Ehler, Bad Kreuznach, Bad Kreuznach
Lana Srour, Selbstständig/Online Handel, Bad Sobernheim
Grit Müller-Jarschel, Sekretärin, Berlin
Müller-Jarschel, Grit
Christoph Sziel, Rentner, Mainhardt
Stefan Zettler, Grafiker, Berlin
Marietta Dahnke, Techn. Angestellte, Himmelpforten
Hans-Peter Koehler, Winzer, Alzey-Heimersheim gaestehaus-rabennest.de
Rose Rombold, Stuttgart
Andreas Fischer, Dokumentarist/Rentner, Steg/Tösstal, Schweiz
Doris Stehle, Physiotherapeutin, Geslau
Karl Rohrberg, Rentner, Erfurt
Manfred Helmecke, Rentner, Magdeburg
Heinz Scheidhauer, Fredersdorf/Vogelsdorf
Birgit Hoppe, Grünwald
Manfred Helmecke, Rentner, Magdeburg
Holger Thomas, Bernburg
Uwe Noack, Frankfurt/Oder
Alfred Spieler, Berlin
Christel Hobeck, Rentnerin, Markomannen, Deutschland
Hartmut Meier, Bauingenieur, Markomannen, Deutschland
Klaus Röth, Rentner in Grundsicherung, Weiterstadt, Hessen
Rolf Plessner, pensionierter Lehrer, Siegen
Erika Stiebert, Rentnerin, Bad Orb
Frieder Fielitz, Lindau
Max Goltz, Berlin
Herbert Rubisch, Berlin
Christa Borschke, Wien, Österreich
Walter Rippert, Völkermarkt, Österreich
Mirjana Frieß, Berlin
Monika Braun, Hausfrau, Friedrichsdorf
Gerd Vogel, Müncheberg
to also endorse this appeal please use E-mail form below to sign or send directly to email@hbuecker.net
We also strongly recommend to support the initiative „Hands off Syria“
handsoffsyriacoalition.net
In January 2016 we published the original declaration „Multipolar World against War“.
Read the appeal and the long list of international supporters here:
An Urgent Call for a Multipolar Coalition
Our world stands at a critical and dangerous juncture. The destructive policy of unilateral military intervention and illegal regime change promoted and practiced by the United States, its allies and the media has led to the possibility of a military confrontation between major world powers and nuclear-armed nations that could trigger a new World War.
The time has come to counter this grave threat to humanity. Respect must be restored to the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and non-interventionism – and the adherence to international law must be paramount.
This is an urgent call to all nations, organizations, movements and individuals worldwide, to join together in forming a coalition that seeks to avert disaster by strengthening Multipolar cooperation, peaceful diplomacy and international law, while categorically rejecting interventionism and unilateral aggression.
Do we want a Unipolar world in which Western wars dictate the world’s fate, or a Multipolar world where sovereign countries work towards an environment of peace, cooperation and mutual respect? It is clear that WE, the global majority, choose the latter.
Join us in signing, sponsoring and/or widely disseminating this declaration and all like-minded efforts.
“NO to War, YES to a Multipolar World!“
see extended version below or click here comments here
use E-mail form below or send directly to email@hbuecker.net
Heinrich Buecker, Berlin, Deutschland Coop Anti-War Cafe
Albert Leger, Berlin, Germany
Brian Willson, Vietnam veteran, peace activist, USA brianwillson.com
Laura von Wimmersperg, Moderatorin der Berliner Friedenskoordination
David Swanson, author, anti-war activist, USA worldbeyondwar.org
Cynthia McKinney, former U.S. Congresswoman, Green Party presidential candidate 2008, Atlanta, USA
Alfred L. Marder, New Haven, Connecticut, President, US Peace Council uspeacecouncil.org
David & Jan Hartsough, Peaceworker, San Francisco, California USA peaceworkersus.org
Leah Bolger, Veteran and anti-war activist, Corvallis, Oregon, U.S. worldbeyondwar.org
Werner Lutz, initiator unruhestiften.de, 2000 Artists against the Political Right, Germany unruhestiften.de
Alexander Neu, Member of Parliament party DIE LINKE (The Left) , Cologne, Germany neu-alexander.de
Cindy Sheehan, Peaceactivist/Author/Podcast Host, Vacaville, USA website
Stop the War Coalition, Daniel Jakopovich, Stop the War Coalition national organiser, UK, stopwar.org.uk
Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, Freethinkers Berlin , Germany nato-tribunal.de
BüsGM – Bündnis für Soziale Gerechtigkeit u. Menschenwürde e.V., Human Rights Organisation, Germany Webseite
Werner Ruf, Professor i. R., Edermuende, Germany werner-ruf.net
Bruce K. Gagnon, Coordinator, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Bath, Maine, USA space4peace.org
Inge Höger, Member of Parliament party DIE LINKE (The Left), Herford, Germany, inge-hoeger.de
Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, Moscow, Russia anti-global.ru
Eduardo Gómez, university professor, writer, Bogotá, Colombia
Dr. Diether Dehm, Member of Parliament party DIE LINKE (The Left), Berlin, Germany, diether-dehm.de
Dr. Rainer Hammerschmidt, Berlin, Germany, Aktion Freiheit Statt Angst
J. Michael Springmann, attorney, author, Washington, D.C., USA, michaelspringmann.com
Prof. Dr. Gregor Putensen, professor/retired, Greifswald , Germany
Ulla Jelpke, Bundestagsabgeordnete DIE LINKE, Berlin, Germany, Web
Fredrik S. Heffermehl, lawyer, writer, Oslo, Norway, nobelwill.org
WAMM – Women Against Military Madness, Suzanne Al-Kayali, director, USA, website
Prof. Dave Webb, Chair of Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament CND and Chair of Yorkshire CND cnduk.org
Ellen Rohlfs, Gush Shalom, Deutsch-Palästinensische Gesellschaft, Pax Christi, Leer Web
Norman Paech, Hamburg, Germany, norman-paech.de
Eckart Spoo, Berlin, Germany, journalist, author, co-editor der Zweiwochenschrift, Ossietzky
Joachim Guilliard, Heidelberg, Germany, Webseite
Prof. Dr. Mohssen Massarrat, university professor ret., Berlin, Germany/Iran
Janet Weil, Staffer, CODEPINK, Concord, California, USA, codepink.org
Vladimir Zahmatov, Professor of Sankt-Peterburg Polytechnical University, Russia
Ada Aharoni, writer, Founder of IFLAC, Haifa, Israel, iflac.wordpress.com
Vijay Mehta, Chair of Uniting for Peace, London, United Kingdom, unitingforpeace.com
Dr. Michael Sciuk, physician, Melissourgio/Kolympari, Greece
Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, National Intelligence Council, Washington, USA
Coleen Rowley, retired FBI agent, Apple Valley, MN, USA, web
Todd Pierce, retired U.S. Army Major, Judge Advocate, Guantanamo Defense Counsel, St. Paul MN, USA
Norman Solomon, USA, coordinator RootsAction.org
Ray McGovern, Washington, D.C., USA, raymcgovern.com
Frank Dorrel, Culver City, CA, USA, addictedtowar.com
Office of the Americas, Blase Bonpane, Santa Monica, CA, USA, officeoftheamericas.org
Dr. Scilla Elworthy, Scilla, United Kingdom, scillaelworthy.com
Dr. Margaret Flowers, Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate, USA, flowersforsenate.org
Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance, USA, popularresistance.org
Günter Sölken, Attac-Rat, Berlin, Germany
Marion Kuepker, International Coordinator against Nuclear Weapons DFG-VK, Hamburg, Germany, buechel-atombombenfrei.de
Carol Turner, Chair, London Region Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, UK
Rev. Dr. Michael Kinnamon, Former General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the USA
Hermann Kopp, Chair of Marx-Engels-Foundation, Düsseldorf, Germany, marx-engels-stiftung.de
Daniele Ganser, Peace Research, Basel, Switzerland, danieleganser.ch
Dr Peter Wigg, Victorian branch convenor, Medical Association for Prevention of War, Australia, mapw.org.au
David Rovics, musician, Portland, USA, davidrovics.com
Dr. Marisa Walther, Berlin, Germany
Gina Pietsch, singer, Berlin, Germany, ginapietsch.de
Dr. Iris Berndt, curator Käthe-Kollwitz-Museum Berlin, Germany
Theresa & Blase Bonpane, Directors of the Office of the Americas, Santa Monica officeoftheamericas.org
Hartmut Sommerschuh, TV-journalist, Berlin, Germany
Diana Johnstone, journalist, author, Paris, France
Willy Wahl, Zürich, Switzerland, seniora.org
Lindis Percy, Founder of the Campaign for the Accountability of American Bases (CAAB), UK, caab.org.uk
Peter Jackson, Bungay, UK, Norwichstopwar.org.uk
Dr. Motte, DJ, Berlin, Germany
Nilo Freitas, Porto Alegre, Brasil
Joan L McClellan, Portland, Oregon Fellowship of Reconciliation, USA, ofor.org
Judy Mercer, London, England, UK
Arup Rahee, General Secretary of Centre for Bangladesh Studies, Dhaka, Bangladesh cbsbd.org
Darnell Stephen Summers, Stop The WAR Brigade, Vietnam Veterans Against the War, Germany
Milan Markez, Berlin, Germany
Samy Yildirim, Zaandam, Nordholland, Netherlands
Dirk Brüning, Jülich, Chemieingenieur, i.R., member Netzwerk Cuba – Informationsbüro – e.V.
Josie Michel-Brüning, Jülich, Dipl. Päd. system. Familientherapeutin i.R., member Netzwerk Cuba
Frank Schwitalla, Bremen, Vorstandsmitglied des Netzwerk Cuba e.V.
Uta Mader, Bernau b. Berlin, Germany
Johnny Gaunt, Pontrhydfendigaid, Wales, UK, antennaup.org
Carola Ludwig, radio-moderator + handicraft teacher, Berlin , Germany
Michaela Kayser, Schöneiche, Germany
Gerd Hommel, Diplomjurist, Rentner, Dresden, Germany, rfb-online.org
Hans Wallner, Künstler und Vorsitzender des Vereins Kunst für Frieden e. V., Regensburg, Germany friedensatelier.de
Peter Vonnahme, judge, ret., Kaufering, Germany
Klaus Hartmann, Deutscher Freidenker-Verband, Vorsitzender, Offenbach, Germany, freidenker.de
Savvidis Lampros, Dipl. Elektroingenieur, Berlin , Germany
Ana Barbara von Keitz, Handwerkerin, Berliner Arbeitskreises Uran-Munition
Dietrich Antelmann, Diplomkameralist, Berlin, Germany
Claudia Karas, AG Palästina/Frankfurt, Germany
Heinz Assnmacher, Bonn, Germany
Dieter Becker, Schriftführer des Ostdeutschen Kuratoriums von Verbänden e.V., OKV
Rebecca Freeman, administrator Brighton Peace & Environment Centre, UK, bpec.org
Udo Rzadkowski, Berlin , Germany
John Morris, Guildford, UK, peaceparty.org.uk
Simone Juliane Wewers, Heidenau , Germany
Doris Pumphrey, Berlin, Germany
George Pumphrey, Berlin, Germany
Andrej Reder, Berlin, Germany
Ingo Klein, Leipzig, Germany
Werner Ruhoff, Berlin, Germany
Hedda Leonhardt, DKP Tempelhof Schöneberg, Berlin, Germany
Heinz Eckel, Berlin , Germany
Alfred Fritz, Berlin , Germany
Jochen Scholz, Lieutenant-Colonel, retired, Berlin, Germany
Oskar Marek, Lieutenant General retired, National Council SA, Ceské Budejovice, Czech Republic
Ruth Edmonds, ICAHD Israeli-Committee-Against-House-Demolitions Jerusalem, Israel, icahd.org
Jirí Bureš, Colonel Retired, Chairman of the Association of Soldiers Against War, Prague, Czech Republic, Website
Volker Bräutigam, Mölln, Germany
Cornelia Schulz, Berlin, Germany
Iña Martinez, Glendora, Aalifornis, USA, eirelink.com
Jean-Theo Jost, actor, Berlin, Germany, berliner-compagnie.de
Ines P. Scheibe, psychologist, Berlin, Germany
Wolfgang Effenberger, Publizist, Pöcking, Deutschland
Elke Hufendiek, Bochum, Germany
Ulrich Boje, Dipl.-Ing., Berlin, Germany
Cornelia Schulz, Berlin, Germany
Leonore Schröder, Castrop-Rauxel, Germany
Jürgen Fegeler, Berlin, Germany
Bodo Quart, retired, Berlin, Germany
Dr. Stephan Reinhardt, Heidelberg, Germany
Albu-Stanescu Silvia, Berlin, Germany
Dr. Amir Mortasawi, physician, author, Rotenburg/Fulda, website
Annette Klepzig, Wilhelmsfeld, Germany
Beatrice Gehrmann, Kulturschaffende, Berlin, Germany
Barbara Gruen, pharmacist, Fulda, Germany
Peter Franz, author, Weimar, Germany, website
Margit Schreiber, social education worker, Berlin, Germany
Heinz-Peter Seidel, Berlin, Germany
Heidrun Hankammer, psychoanalyst, Berlin, Germany
Rainer Albers, Oranienburg, Germany
Lindsey Gaunt, Business development manager University of Wales, UK
Duke Austin, Oakland, CA, USA
Nasrin Parsa, publicist – filmmaker – sociologist, Berlin, Germany, presse-nasrinparsa.com
Jill Gough, National Secretary CND Cymru / Wales, Grossbritannien, cndcymru.org
Karl Valencia, Berlin, Germany
Laurie Childers, artist, peace activist, Corvallis, Oregon, USA, lauriechilders.com
Karl Valencia, Berlin, Germany, friedenszentrum.info
Dr. Elisabeth Quart, Berlin, Germany
Elfie Reiners, Rentner, Duisburg, Germany
Irene Eckert, Berlin, Germany, akf-europe.org
Rudolf Palmer, Berlin, Germany, akf-europe.org
Esther Thomsen, Diplom-Theologin, Ahrensburg, Germany
Brigitte Gärtner-Coulibaly, Herford, Germany
Ellen Murphy, Bellingham, Washington, USA
Klaus-Peter Kurch, Freethinker, retired, Oranienburg, Germany, opablog.net
Dr. med. Dörte von Drigalski, physician, Hamburg, Germany
Polly Milner, Salisbury, U.K
Helmut Semmelmann, Berlin, Germany
Zivadin Jovanovic, Belgrade, Serbia, Diplomat (rtd), beoforum.rs
Dr. med. Mechthild Klingenburg-Vogel, physician, psychoanalyst, Kiel, Germany
Nisly Weldon, Just Peacebuilding, Seattle, Washington, USA
Susan Prescott, Greenbank, USA
Judith Webster, website host, developer and administrator, deconstructedglobe.com
Holger Lichtwark, captain, Berlin, Germany
Siegfried Wittig, Berlin, Germany
Antonie Brinkmann, Bremen, Germany
Verena Tobler Linder, ethnologist, sociologist, Zurich, Switzerland, kernkultur.ch
Walter Huth, Wiesloch, Germany
Michael und Uschi Adam, retired, Berlin, Germany
Helga Hörning, Berlin, Germany
Gert Julius, Berlin, Germany, chair of BüSGM, Bündnis für Soziale Gerechtigkeit und Menschenwürde e.V., Website
Bernhard Trautvetter, Essen, Germany, essenart.de
Albrecht Ludloff, Berlin, Germany
Bert Sacks, Washington, USA, IraqiKids.org
Inger Lotz-Bartelsen, Berlin, Germany
Ginga Eichler, Africanologist, retired, Berlin, Germany
Norbert Böhme, Berlin, Germany
Elisabeth Dietze, retired, Klietz, Germany
Barbara Müller, artist, Kosel, Germany
Jürgen Jung, actor/speaker, Pfaffenhofen, Germany
Stephanie Damm, Berlin, Germany
Paul Weidmann, business, Molfsee, Germany
Dr. Uwe Wollmerstädt, Berlin, Germany
Ellen Breidert, Bad Honnef, Germany
Mohammad Zahedi, engineer, Brussels, Belgium
Bärbel Wihstutz, Hohen Neuendorf, Germany
Hartmut Wihstutz, physician, Hohen Neuendorf, Germany
Wolf Gauer, journalist/filmmaker, São Paulo, Brasil
Ralf Straßburg, Berlin, Germany
Mohammad Taghizadeh, management(phd), translator, researcher, Tehran, Iran
Christoph Rinneberg, Dipl.-Ing., Wembach i.O., Germany
Axel Wondratschke, Cologne, Germany
Hartmut Weidler, violin maker, Nürnberg, Germany
Hanne Weidler-List, Nürnberg, Germany
Sima Kassaie, sociologist, writer, Mühltal, Germany
Dieter Engelmann, retired, Elsterwerda, Germany
Dr. Manfred Lotze, Hamburg, Germany
Klaus Feldhacke, retired, Berlin, Germany
David Waddilove, writer, Taunton, England, Website
Charly Böhm, retired, Berlin, Germany
Emil Brütsch, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
Miriam Volkmann, Vigil for World Peace and Human Rights Berlin (since 2003), Germany
Joerg Tiedjen, journalist, Berlin, Germany, joergtiedjen.com
John Muir, Gloucester, England, UK
Gudrun Langendorf, Berlin, Germany
Tombolo Mukengechay, attorney (retired), Berlin, Germany
Dr. med. Helmut Käss, physician, Braunschweig, Germany, Website
Harald Nestler, Berlin, Germany
Doris S. Wilk, retired, Long Beach, New York, USA
Heide Janicki, Braunschweig, Germany
John Cooper, Professor of Chemistry, Retired, USA
Carsten Scheike, Arbeiter, Braunschweig, Germany
Nihou Ouidad, Studentin, Hannover, Germany
Prof. Dr. Günter Wendel, Rentner, Berlin, Germany
Ralph Schultz, Professor, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
Joyce Clark, Woolwich, ME, USA
Elinor Kaiser-Mohammad, Amman, Jordan
Constance Jenkins, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Orono, Maine, USA
Peter Woodruff, artist, retired Shipbuilder for the Navy, Arrowsic, Maine, USA
Russell Wray, sculptor, printmaker, Hancock, USA
Dr. Hans-Jürgen Paul, Dozent/Rentner, Weimar, Germany
Hans-Ulrich Walter, Berater im Unruhestand, Leipzig, Germany, english-test.net
Randy Kehler, Colrain, MA, USA
Stephen Martin, Edinburgh, Scotland
Michael Koellisch, Braunschweig, Germany
Gerhard Mertschenk, Dolmetscher/Übersetzer, Berlin, Germany
Becky Luening, artist, Portland, Oregon, USA
Emma Jean Lugo, Peace Activist, Portland, Oregon, USA, web
Gue Schmidt, Media artist, Vienna, Austria
Ann Ruthsdottir, fiber artist, Brunswick, Maine, USA
Sam Jenkins, Orono, Maine, USA
Gar Smith, co-founder, Environmentalists Against War, Berkeley, California, USA, envirosagainstwar.org
Mark Reback, Los Angeles, California, USA, consumerwatchdog.org
Herbert Hoffman, Retired, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Subrata Ghoshroy, Academic, co-Chair of the International Network of Engineers and Scientists (INES) for Global Responsibility Boston, MA, USA inesglobal.net
Carol Miller, Peaceful Skies Coalition, President, Arroyo Hondo, NM, peacefulskies.org
Nada Khader, Director of social justice organization, White Plains, NY, USA, wespac.org
Notash Farah, artist, Vienna, Austria, farah-notash.com
Michael Nagler, Peace educator, Petaluma, CA, USA, mettacenter.org
Angie Zelter, Knighton, UK
Karen Wainberg, social worker, peace activist, Bath, USA
Starr Gilmartin, social worker, Trenton, Maine, USA
Russell Wray, sculptor, printmaker, Hancock, USA
Hamid Mumin, Professor, Brandon, Canada
Bernie Eisenberg, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Theresa Bruckmann, Ökonomin, Worpswede, Germany
Lois Barnett, Port Townsend, Washington, USA
Ralph Famularo, Osaka, Japan
Dud Hendrick, Educator, Deer Isle, Maine, USA
LJ Prip, Beloit, WI, USA
Antonio Abate, Munich, Germany
Eileen Andreoli, Winooski VT, USA, StoptheF35.com & SaveOurSkiesVT.org
Suzanne Hedrick, Nobleboro, Maine, USA
Patty Guerrero, organizer Pax Salon, St Paul, MN, USA, Pax Salon
Brian Noyes Pulling, M. Div., Minister and Peace Activist, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA
Heidelore Schwaneberg, Rentnerin, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Sonja Henisch, Vienna, Austria, sonja-henisch.at
David King, Senior Lecturer, University of Queensland, Australia
Sean Messano, Greenville, Delaware, USA
Lyn Marie Berntson, Eden Prairie, MN, USA
Theresa Alt, retired, Ithaca NY, USA
Jeannie Woodbridge, Fraud Investigator, Gold Coast, Australia
Jeffrey A Nordahl, retired, Edina, MN, USA
Elaine G McGillicuddy, writer, poet, Portland, Maine, USA, elainemcgillicuddy.com
William Slavick, Professor i.R., frm. coordinator Pax Christi Maine, member of Veterans for Peace, USA, Web
Jürgen Schwaneberg, Rentner, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Manfred Gantenberg, Worpswede, Germany
Klaudia Ruschkowski, Dramaturge, Volterra, Italy
Tim Nolan, Managing Editor Global Peace, St.Paul MN, USA, GlobalPeace
Robin Brookes, Home energy consultant, Devizes, England
Heidi Zeidler, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Sherry Berg, Decorah, Iowa, USA
Christina Leib, Geesthacht, Germany
Dominik Lang, artist, Vienna, Austria
Austrian Trade Unionists against Atomic Power and War, Vienna, Austria, atomgegner.at
Austrian Solidarity Committee, Vienna, Austria, proSV.akis.at
Richard Greve, Staten Island, New York, USA
Jörg Tauss, Kraichtal, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, website
Hans Werner Poschauko, artist, Vienna, Austria
Thomas Fusco, self employed, Brunswick, USA
Georg Müller, Berlin, Germany
Monica Wapnewski, Yogateacher, Berlin, Germany
Maria Scheibl, Bruck an der Leitha, Austria
Ulrike Schmitz, Braunschweig, Germany
Chiarlone Bruno Debenedetti, pataphysic writer, Cairo Montenotte, Italy
Susi Hofmann, Munich, Germany
Deborah Johnson, Rantoul, Illinois, USA
John Peck, Brunswick, Maine, USA
Michelle Lau, Vienna, Austria
Jean Bricmont, Brussels, Belgium
Ines Roth, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Erich Schaffner, actor, Mörfelden, Germany, erichschaffner.de
Angelika und Jürgen Feist, retired, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Hagen Weinberg, Tierzüchter, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Dirk Seiring, dental technician, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Paula Meyer, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Gilbert Brüning, Berlin, Germany
Susanne Karafiat, psychologist, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Mag. Susanne Kavalar, Artteacher, Hard, Austria
Wydler Florian Leibetseder, artist, Vienna, Austri, florianleibetseder.at
Joseph Hancock, Retired, Los Angeles, CA, USA, lapeacecouncil.org
Louise Lora Somlyo, Ret. Public School teacher, Portland, MN, USA
Harunur Rashid, Brandon, Canada
Kim Soobok, Financing, Closter, New Jersey, USA.
James Dale. Retired Pastor. Church Relation. Decorah, IA, USA
Cindy O’Toole, Scarborough, Maine, USA
Reinhard Schülzke, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Ralph T. Niemeyer, journalist, Schwäbisch Gmünd, eu-chronicle.eu
Barb Schade, educator, Westport, Connecticut, USA
Frank Scott, writer, Pt. Richmond, USA, Webseite
Marianna Dellekamp, Mexico City, Mexico
Don Kimball, Portland, ME, USA, shutdowncreech.blog
John Jongen, Organizer of Citizens Alliance for a Pristine Perinton (CAPP) Fairport, New York
David Kimberlyn, yoga teacher, magazine editor, communications director, Isla Taboga, Panama, mettacenter.org
Anthony Cush, retired, Falmouth, Maine, USA
Goetz Loepelmann, theater director, San Miguel nde Abona Tenerife, Spain
Jammu Narayana Rao, Nagpur, India
Günther Wassenaar, teacher, ret., Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany
Pejic Vlasto, Munich, Germany
Lisa Savage, educator, Solon, ME, USA, website
Annelie Böttcher, self-employed, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Dr. Rüdiger Preuße, Berlin, Germany
Chris Dehler, Berlin, Germany
Ursula Preuße, Berlin, Germany
Kerstin Welke, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Heike Liedert, Abdichtungstechniker, Lebus, Germany
Rick MacArthur, Grand Junction, USA
Rosa Schmidt, student, Vienna, Austria
Csilla Horvath, Washington DC, USA
Robert Andrew Moses, Upper Marlboro, MD, USA
Ann Shirazi, activist, New York, USA, grannypeacebrigade.org
Jerome Skyrud, retired, Coronado, USA
Karen Ball, member Pax Christi, Texas, USA
Karin Voigt-Berner, Bremen, Germany
Damara Kuhn, Schauspielerin, Berlin, Germany
Uta Glienke, Berlin, Germany
Thomas Pohl, Angestellter, Groß Lindow, Germany
Ilona Späth, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Jürgen Sobeck, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Lilo u. Hans Hörath, Senioren, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Rudolf Denner, Pressesprecher OKV, Berlin, Germany okv-ev.de
Norbert Engelhardt, Sicherheit, Hoyerswerda, Germany
Joachim Deutsch, Hamburg, Germany
Monika Schrödter, Erzieherin, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Birgit Pohl, Groß Lindow, Germany
Eleanor Ommani, Retired Educator, Armonk, New York, USA
Ali Mussa Mwadini, Founder & Executive Secretary & Peace Activist Zanzibar Peace, Truth & Transparency Association, Tanzania
Ramona Adam, Rentner, Lebus, Germany
Gerlinde Schröder, Sachbearbeiter / Rentner, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Roswitha Naumann, Lehrmeisterin, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Christian Naumann, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany
Bärbel Lange, Rentnerin, Weißwasser, Germany
Ulrich Lange, Rentner, Weißwasser, Germany
Michael Schmid, Gammertingen, Germany, lebenshaus-alb.de
Wolfgang Jeserich, selbstständig, Joachimsthal, Germany
Christiane Jeserich, selbstständig, Joachimsthal, Germany
Günther Pfeiffer, Viena, Austria
Daniel Epstein, Palo Alto, CA, USA
Morteza Dehghan, Vienna, Austria
Edith Klauke, Rentner, Müllrose, Germany
Ines Inokai, Berlin, Germany
John Pitts, Orillia, ON, Canada
Andreas Ulrich, Höbelhof, Germany
Anja Boettcher, teacher, Bochum, Germany, termiten.net
Barbara Matuschewski, Dipl. Pädagogin/ Soziologin, Pressereferentin i.R. Bremen, Germany
Dr. Henry Stahl, Nervenarzt, Eschwege, Germany
Dieter Engelmann, Rentner, Elsterwerda, Germany
Martina Lampe, Angestellte, Müllrose, Germany
Sonja Jamkojikan-Huber, Vienna, Austria
Jane Newton, Peace Activist, Georgetown, USA
Christa Pfeiffer, Rentnerin, Siegburg, NRW, Germany
Ute v. Halasz, Berlin, Germany
Ellen Murphy, Bellingham, Washington, USA
Marie Hanulak, Berlin, Germany
Jean Kosmac, Lakewood, FL, USA
Christine A. DeTroy, Peace activist, Brunswick, USA
Ellen Thomas, nuclear-free future activist, Tryon, NC, USA, prop1.org
Fran Foulkrod, Philadelphia, USA
Karl Fischbacher, editorial journalist, Vienna, Austria
Chuck Jagoda, writer, Sunnyvale, CA, USA
Robin Lloyd, filmmaking, Burlington, VT, USA wilpfus.org
Kathy Kelly, peace activist, Chicago, USA, vcnv.org
Dr. Karl Reitter, Vienna, Austria
Yvonne Rappo, Dussnang, Switzerland
Kawretzke Bibianna, Berlin, Germany
Dietmar Fürste, Dipl.-Ing. i.R., Rattiszell, Germany
Manfred Simader, Bad Urach, Germany
George Sukarie, Bruckmuehl, Germany
Andrea Ruth, Flüh, Switzerland
Mats Rönnhed, Bad Steben, Germany, tcr-crms.com
Wolfgang Hergert, Heusenstamm, Germany
John Owen, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Jens Huter, Bremen, Germany
Dr. Andreas Habel, Jena, Germany
Abdul Razak Al Amily, Rentner, Berlin, Germany
Nora Hesse, Jena, Germany
Ingrid Koschmieder, Berlin, Germany
Rick MacArthur, Grand Junction, TX, USA
Heidrun Landgraf, Außenwirtschaftsökonom, Berlin, Germany
Ronny Boehme, Preesel, Germany
Sigrun Leo, retired, Hamburg, Germany
Freya Pausewang, Schlangenbad, Germany
Stefan Kromet, Kirchheim, Germany
Ralf Schlabach, Software-Entwicklungsingenieur, Freiburg, Germany
Thomas Flaskamp, teacher, Bonn, Germany
Birgit Soufiaoui, Prilly, Switzerland
Hans Georg Braunschweiler, Rüschlikon, Switzerland
Guenter Gerlinger, engineer, Ludwigsburg, Germany
Ándi Rietschel, Geschichtenerzähler und DJ, Leipzig, Germany, andiareas.de
Jürgen Lang, teacher, Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, Germany
Silvester Burmann, retired, Wettenberg, Germany
Markus Raymann, Chanthaburi, Thailand
Wolf Gauer, Journalist/Filmemacher, São Paulo, Brasil
Ulrike Schramm, Höchstadt/Aisch, Germany
Martin Haas, Bedburg-Hau, Germany
Stefan Kromet, Kirchheim, Germany
Erich Ehmes, Hanau, Germany
Christian Negrin, Vienna, Austria
Phil Runkel, archivist, Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA
Silke Mahlau, Hamburg, Germany
Thorsten Schröder, Sozialarbeiter, Taunusstein, Germany
Zdeněk Kubáněk, Ing., PhD. Association Soldiers against War (Council), Czech Republic, Website
Ing. Michal Gondek, ret. Major General, Association Soldiers against War (Member National Council) Czech Republic Website
Otakar Veselý, Colonel, Association Soldiers against War (member of the National Council), Czech Republic, Website
Ing.Radek Bukovjan, Captain in reserve, Association of Soldiers against War (member National Council) Czech Republic Website
Amedea Raff, lic.phil., Psychologin, Berufsschullehrerin und Landwirtin, Buch/Frauenfeld, Switzerland
Peter Hofmann, Leipzig, Germany
Marion Trommenschläger, Diplompädagogin, Köln, Germany
Heike Hupe, Leverkusen, Germany
Walter Velten, Pfarrer, Ipsheim, Germany
Stephan Polzin, Meldorf, Germany
Jürgen Osterlänger, Ingenieur, Emskirchen, Germany
Monika Waldkirch, Wiesbaden, Germany
Stephanie Schütz, Köln, Germany
Barbara Heller, Bremen, Germany
Frank Merkel, Wiesbaden, Germany
Maria Froitzheim, Pädagogin, Bonn, Germany
Heinz Stucki, Elgg, Switzerland
Heinz Blessing, Konstrukteur, Rösrath, Germany
Ali Mussa Mwadini, Executive Secretary & Peace Activist, Zanzibar Peace, Truth & Transparency Association, Tanzania
Heinrich Westner, retired, Biberach, Germany
Anna Gross, Ahrensfelde, Brandenbg, Germany
Reinhard Frankl, attac Aschaffenburg, Germany
Gernot Gangl, Beamter, Schleinbach, Austria
Dr. Helmut Loch, Kinder und Jugendpsychiater, Heidelberg, Germany
Erich Fankhauser, „Frieden durch Kultur“-Schweiz, Niederlenz, Switzerland
Rita Abert, retired, Berlin, Germany
Hildegard Cowan, Rheinfelden, Schweiz
Dieter Pomierski, Berlin, Germany
Michael Wiebe, Brandschutz-Techniker, Berlin, Germany
Almut Loch, Dipl. psych. Psychoanalytikerin, Heidelberg, Germany, almutloch-steinkunst.de
Idis Schuster, Düsseldorf, Germany
Renate Laue, Lehrerin i. R., Halle (Saale), Germany
Maurice Hopp. Klavierbauer, Holenberg, Germany
ALBA, Malta North Africa Coordination, Malta, web
Uwe Stahl, Drucker/Grafiker/attac/ver.di, Altenholz, Germany, web
Ulrich Westner, Mannheim, Germany ulrichsayinwestner.com
Eric Jung, Alsdorf, Germany
Arnold Peter, Dipl. Ing., Altshausen, Germany
Barbara Philpps, Köln, Germany
Sabine Behrendt, München, Germany, neurolab.de
René Hudan, Koutio, Dumbea. Nouvelle Calédonie
Dietrich Müller, Konstanz, Germany
Christian Oberholzer, Architekt, Zurich, Switzerland
Mechthild Oberholzer, Ergotherapeutin, Zurich, Switzerland
Peter Silbereisen, Humorist, Wiesbaden, Germany, peter-silbereisen.de
Martine Sauveur, Giromagny, France
Yohann Sparfell, Plerin, France, in-limine.eu
Joan Oehme, Berlin, Germany
Marianne Wehrle, Maur, Zurich, Switzerland
Hans-Peter Wehrle, Maur, Zurich, Switzerland
Léon Meynet, Genf, Switzerland
Patricia Ziegler, Rentner, Berlin, Germany
Irmgard Lerch, Konstanz, Germany, teehaus-konstanz.de
Johannes Kraut, Diakon, Reutlingen, Germany
Ulrike Hennemann, Tübingen, Germany
Bernd Schnettler, Reutlingen, Germany
Ilse Geißer, Yogalehrerin, Konstanz, Germany
Giuseppe Savino, Gabian, France
Jurgen Anthon Berg, Friedrichshafen, Germany
Robert Cavens, Ferrières, Belgium
Eberhard von Goldammer, Dozent, Witten (Ruhr), Germany, vordenker.de
Werner Frey, Elekr. Ing., Bronschhofen, Switzerland
Dr. Jordi Balari, architect, Barcelona, Catalonia
Viliam Jablonický, Publizist, Bratislava, Slowakei
Marie Christine Freisen, Ferrieres, Belgium
Kadda Medjeded, author, Mostaganem, Algerie
Dorothee Spiegel-Kalasz, Masseurin/HP, Stuttgart, Germany
Christa Dannehl, Rentner, Schwedt / Oder, Germany
Nasr Eddine Benkhaled, Aix-les-Bains, France
Marc Mangen, Musiker, Ettelbrück, Luxemburg
Silvia Cattori, Lausanne, Switzerland, arretsurinfo.ch
Hermann Szlezak, Vienna, Austria
Paul Zinck, Dipl.Ing., Strasbourg, France
Beate Laidler, Konstanz, Germany
Christine Green-Ottens, Diplom Sozialpädagogin, Alfter, Germany
Jean Daniel Urben, Berufsschullehrer, Kaltbrunn, Switzerland
André Chenet, Nice, France, libertesconquises.fr
Marie-Françoise Cordemans, Bruxelles, Belgique
Martine Hildebrandt, Retraité Presse, Paris, France
Mathilde Nägeli, pens. Verw. Angest., Kilchberg, Switzerland
Tobias Neugebauer, Thun, Switzerland
Norbert Römer, Rentner, Laufenburg, Germany
Cornelia Praetorius, Mothers Against War. Christian Peace Conference, Berlin, Germany
Martine Bonnin, Pîtres, France
Maria Guidon, Oberrieden, Switzerland
Ilona Haack, Rentnerin, Ritzerow, Germany
Regula Vontobel, Basel, Switzerland
Margot Wahl, Zürich, Schweiz, seniora.org
Ruth Hofmänner, lic.phil. Psychologin, Winterthur, Switzerland
Inge Schwirten-Tropp, Königswinter, Germany
Jürg Kräuchi, Zollikon, Switzerland
Brigitte Queck, Dipl. Staatswiss. Außenpolitik, Potsdam, Germany, website
Gudrun und Klaus Fenten, retired, Rielasingen-Worblingen, Germany
Eva Richter, Winterbach, Germany
Hans Pöchmann, Salzburg, Austria
Rainer Nützel, Ravensburg, Germany
Joachim Scheer, police chief inspector, ret., Lehre, Germany
Heinrich Friedrich Ulrich, Rentner, Lohra, Germany
Sylvia Wenzel, Baden, Austria
Johanna Haidvogl-Werder, Biologin, Gelterkinden, Switzerland, website
Rusanna Hillmann, Erlangen, Germany
Hans-Ulrich Bünger, Freudenstadt, Germany
Rosemarie Küppers, Berlin, Germany
Ingeborg Hilmes, Koblenz, Germany
Alyette Ozoux, Lyon, France
Ortwin Zeitlinger, Lehrer, Berlin, Germany
Dieter Rupp, Rosenheim, Germany
Armin Tausch, Munich, Germany
Rudolf Steinmetz, Munich, Germany
Wilfried Meißner, physician a.D., Saalfeld, Germany, wilfriedmeissner.de
Ursula Brümann, Berlin, Germany
Marcella Rüdlinger, Rüti/ZH, Switzerland
Florian Hilmes, Koblenz, Germany
Siegfried Wilhelm, translator, Nischni Nowgorod, Russia
Erich Baumgartner, social education worker, Luzern, Switzerland
Gudrun Haas, Trainerin für Gewaltfreie Kommunikation, Mediatorin, München, Germany, gudrun-haas.de
Dr. Hans-Jörg Schlichte, Hitzacker, Germany
Heinz Rafreider, fiduciary, Stadel, Switzerland
Hans Lachmann, chemical engineer ret., Heidelberg, South Africa
Walter Friedmann, Bühl, Germany, Website
Peter Gloystein, Brake/Unterweser, Germany
Michaela Tiedemann, retired, Lindau (Bodensee), Germany
Johannes Resch, physician, Annweiler, Germany, Johannes-Resch.de
Helga Netzer, Road Town, British Virgin Islands
Otto Gisbert, economist, ret., Wil, Sankt Gallen, Switzerland
Olivier Bruno, Solidarité & Progrès, Paris, France
Volker Schwarzmann, Dr.rer.Nat. i.R., Hamburg, Germany
Gerard Pilote, retraite, Montral, Canada
Ruth Weibel, Solothurn, Switzerland
Kurt Wolfgang Ringel, Rentner/Verfahrenstechniker, Mitglied Freidenkerverband, Niedersachsen
Rainer Straßburg, Cottbus, Germany
Helga Döring-Kles, Hannover, Germany
Reto Mettauer, Dornach, Switzerland
Esther Trefzer, Aarau, Switzerland
Karin Zysse, Psychologin, Locarno, Switzerland, ganzheitlicheberatung.ch
Gustav-Adolf Siebrasse, Bielefeld, Germany
Andreas Fassbind, free-lance, Locarno, Switzerland
Gisela Hess-Hatting, Rentnerin, Viöl, Germany, hess-hatting.de
Angelika Scheer, DFV Nord, Hamburg, Germany, dfv-nord.de
Frank Thomsen, Wallsbüll, Germany
Barbara Tropp, Techn. Angestellte, Hennef, Germany
Heinz Schwirten, Sozialarbeiter, Lindlar, Germany
Lukas Zingg, Masken-Bauer, Basel, Schweiz
Ludwig Mehler, Grafschaft, Germany
Holdger Platta, Sudershausen, Germany
Michael Lang, Berlin, Germany
Francesco Celia, Phd candidate, Catanzaro, Italy
Mechthild Walter, frm. city councilor, Munich, Germany
Emmi Bosshard, Kollbrunn, Switzerland
Roberto Murgia, Ingenieur, Oristano, Italy
Joachim Günther, Berlin, Germany
Gertrud Berger, Retraitée, Cressier NE, Switzerland
Markus Schmitz, Jilin, P.R. China
Mauro Valderrama, Berlin, Germany
Stefanie Hilke, Berlin, Germany
Andre Roth, Dietikon, Switzerland
Ines Sono, Aktivistin, Berlin, Germany
Ingrid & Holger Mandel, Obernkirchen, Germany
Irene Silberstein, Consultant, Worcestershire, England, UK
Arnold Witjes, Oldenzaal, Netherlands
Bernd Schneider, Kubschütz, Sachsen, Germany
Ute Sikora, Schwifting, Germany
Volker Meier, Ing., Cottbus, Germany
Volkmar Beck, Greiz, Germany
Luca Siniscalco, Milano, Italy
Rudolf Müller, Forst, Brandenburg, Germany
Karl Valencia, Berlin, Germany
Frank Born, Cottbus, Germany
Heidi Foerster, Berlin, Germany
Gérard Duchemin, France
Dany Lindenbacher, Basel, Switzerland
Lysan Boshuyzen, Haarlem, The Netherlands
Götz Weinel, Berlin, Germany
Ana Mondrus, San José, Costa Rica
Wolfgang Kornberger, Philosoph, Konstanz, Germany
Jürgen Rädler, Erlebnispädagoge, Vorstand Freundeskreis, Friedrichshafen, Germany, bruecke-nach-ufa.de
Volker Schmid, Wolfschlugen, Germany
Katharina Schmid, Therapeutin pens., Niederlenz, Switzerland
Monika Kloth, Heilpraktikerin, Radolfzell, Germany
Ilse Geißer, Yogalehrerin, Konstanz, Germany
Walter Granacher, Konstanz, Germany
Abdellah Bouchelia, Lyon, France
Anastasia Pronitschew, businesswoman, Bremerhaven, Germany
Diane Combes, professeur des écoles, Eguilles, France
Pierre Sarramagnan-Souchier, Schopfheim, Germany
Christian Calomme, Liege, Belgium
Martine Beginne, Liege, Belgium
Mona Rizkallah, Beirut, Lebanon
Nadia Gaiddon, Ramatuelle, France
Veronika Thomas-Ohst, Aachen, Germany, euregioprojekt-frieden.org
Karl Heinz Otten, Aachen, Germany, epf-ac.org
Patricia Marticorena, Baigorri, France
Angie Zelter, Knighton, UK
Edel Martin Kabutakapua, Kananga, Congo
Robert Isaac, Issug, Canada
Andreas Haltinner, seaman, Berlin, Germany
Gerda Müller, Rentnerin, Richtolsheim, Frankreich
Prof. Dr. med. H.-W. Menges-SPELL, physician, artist, Aachen, Germany, spell-art.de
Ursula Mathern, Merxheim, Germany
Stéphane Palazotto, Moscow, Russia
Elkje Schneider, Frankfurt, Germany
Michel Gillet, Trets, France
Rosemarie Haltinner, salesperson, Beckendorf, Germany
Yves-André Babst, Avenches, Switzerland
Hassan el Bedyouch, Agadir, Morocco
Fanny Barbault, Gieres, France
Victor Onana, Yaounde, Cameroun
Jonathan Thron, Berlin, Germany
Nikola Sanz, Lausanne, Switzerland
Madline Salamin, Veyras, Switzerland
Loana Cettou, Fribourg, Switzerland
Julia Clément, Genève, Switzerland
Maxime Savage, Montreal, Canada
Amanda Bühler, Lausanne, Switzerland
Ulrike Gabriel, Berlin, Germany
Vijay Prashad, professor of International Studies at Trinity College, Connecticut, USA
Juergen Bennewitz, Rentner, Kleinmachnow, Germany
Wolf-Dietrich Bennewitz, Spremberg, Germany
Inge De Caerlé, teacher, ret., Essen, Germany
Anne Polikeit, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland
Pierre Strauss, Genolier, Switzerland
Ursula Hüser, Berlin, Germany
Heinz D. Kappei, peaceworker, Berlin, Germany, leo-kette.de
Dieter Kaltenhäuser, Breisach, Germany
Elisabeth Kaltenhäuser, Breisach, Germany
Konni Schmidt, Chair Bike for Peace and New Energies e. V., Kaiserslautern, Germany, bikeforpeace.net
Frank Schneidereit, 3D Artist & Motion Graphics Designer, Berlin, Germany
Leslie Lomas, Boulder, Colorado, USA
Wilbur Ince, Minneapolis, USA
Bernhard Klinghammer, Arzt, Ronnenberg, Germany
Betsy Mullligan-Dague, Executive Director Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, Missoula, MT, USA, jrpc.org
Ute Donner, painter/peaceactivist, Berlin, Germany, umbrella-peace-art.de
Richard Forer, author/speaker, Lafayette, CO, USA, richardforer.com
Steven Caton, Professor, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Ivan Ivanov, Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Dr. Leo Semashko, Honorary President, Global Harmony Assotiation, Saint-Petersburg, Russia, peacefromharmony.org
Dr. S. S. Varatharajan, International VP for PR IAEWP ( NGO-UN ), Malaysia, website
Reto Thumiger, Friedensaktivist/-redakteur, Berlin, Germany, pressenza.com/de
Agnes Rödiger, Bühl, Germany
Inge Ammon, Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany
Dr. Gabi Weber, physician, chair of Cafe Palestine Freiburg, Germany, website
Michael Kleberger, Oberneuching, Germany
Peter Brecht, Weinsberg, Germany
Sausan Hachicho, communication coaching & copywriting, Freiburg, Germany, hachicho.de
Tobias Baumann, Berlin, Germany
Geertrui Mestdag, coach/counselor, Haarlem, the Netherlands, mestdag.eu
Jay Wenk, veteran member of Veterans for Peace, Woodstock, NY, USA
George Newell, Boulder Chapter President, Veterans for Peace, USA
Chuck Searcy, Vietnam Veteran, Athens, Georgia, USA, web
Carol Trainer, member of Veterans For Peace, Prospect, KY, USA, web
Carroll Nast, Colfax, CA, USA, web
Sally-Alice Thompson, The Raging Grannies of Albuquerque, USA, web
Mary Hanna, Charlottesville, VA, USA
Daniel Gilman, retired, Viet Nam Veteran, Seattle, WA, USA
Nicolas J S Davies, North Miami, FL, USA
Scott Camil, retired, Gainesville, FL, USA, vfpgainesville.org
Tom Hawthorne, Callahan, FL, USA
Klaus Linder, Musician, Berlin, Germany
Robert Hunziker, Environmental Activist/Journalist, Author, Los Angeles, CA, USA
June Vette, Mt Shasta, CA, USA, multipolarworld.net
Maura Browne, Washington, DC, USA
Gladys Tiffany, Director OMNI Center for Peace, Justice, Ecology, Fayetteville, AR, USA, omnicenter.org
Margit Stiemer, Berlin, Germany
Bill Kaiser, activist, Burbank, CA, USA
Esan Siva, commercial, Thiais, France
Abdellah Najim, Bruxelles, Belgique
Walter Friedmann, Bühl, Germany, Web
Henry Klützke, employee, Rostock, Germany
Prof. Thomas Riebl, Obertrum, Austria
Natylie Baldwin, author/analyst, San Francisco Area, CA, USA, natyliesbaldwin.com
John Walsh, Scientist (biologist), Alameda, CA, USA
Süheyla Köhler, Berlin, Germany
Sheinna R. Baker, Madera, CA, USA
Andreas Johannes Berchtold, retired, Wuppertal, Germany, freudenschaft.net
Enrico Vigna, free lance, writer researcher, speaker for Italy of Belgrade Forum, Turin, Italy, civg.it
Ursula Mathern, Merxheim, Germany
Matthias Abendroth, architect, Weimar, Germany
Thomas Abendroth, musician, Grafrath, Germany
Daniel Hollenberg, Student, Oberhausen, Germany
Ruth Wright, retired, Northville, Michigan, USA
Cathy Curtis, Professor of Music, Paris, France
Gitta Kleine, München, Germany
Elke Blauth, Klinische Kunsttherapeutin, Wiesbaden, Germany
Zvonko Avramovic, Vienna, Austria
Sudhir Sajwan, Advocate, advocate, New Delhi, India
Dr. Reiner Seidel, Hochschullehrer, Berlin, Germany, beziehungs-werkstatt-berlin.de
Farid Al-Midani, Steuerfachangestellter, Wuppertal, Germany
Thomas Austermann, Essen, Germany
Vincenzo Spezzano, Staatlicher Angestellter, Trento, Italy
Anschi Pohlmann, Kunstttherapeutin/Künstlerin, Dortmund, Germany
Werner Ulf, selfemployed, Berlin, Germany, website
Jean Jacques Sautier, retired, Mesanges, France
Katrin Wiegand, Frankfurt/Oder, Germany
Heike Baheru, Berlin, Germany
Marvin Unger, selfemployed, Berlin, Germany
Wolfgang Sichert, Author, Berlin, Germany
Molina Vogelsang, Student, Berlin, Germany
David José, Studierender, Berlin, Germany
Monika Häusler, Produktionshelferin, Perasdorf, Germany
Walter Friedmann, Bühl, Germany
Klaus Lipps, Oberstudienrat a.D., Baden-Baden, Germany
Christina Lipps, Lehrerin a.D., Baden-Baden, Germany
Martin Eckert, Sozialwissenschaftler, Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Stefanie Kötter, Duesseldorf, Germany
Alyette Ozoux, Lyon, France
Vincenzo Spezzano, translator, Trento, Italy
Christa Senberg, Knitting for peace, Zossen, Germany
Kerstin Schreiber, Rheinsberg, Germany
Klaus Gente, retired, Born am Dar, Germany
Nils Hausotte, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Hans Boës, Fahrzeugbau, Berlin, Germany, postfossilemobile.de
Marc Benndorf, Holztechniker, Aktivist, Rhauderfehn, Germany
Hans Jürgen Adler, retired, Gardelgen, Deutschland
Michael Lang, Berlin, Deutschland
Here the extended version of the declaration (29. Jan. 2016):
Multipolar World Against War
An Urgent Call for a Multipolar Coalition for Peace
Our world stands at a critical and dangerous juncture. The destructive policy of unilateral military intervention and illegal regime change practiced by the United States and its allies has led to the possibility of a military confrontation between major world powers and nuclear-armed nations that could trigger a new World War.
This is an urgent call to all nations, organizations and individuals worldwide, to join together in forming a global coalition that seeks to avert disaster by strengthening Multipolar cooperation, peaceful diplomacy and international law, while categorically rejecting interventionism and unilateral aggression.
The world has arrived at this point because of reckless foreign policy , gross human rights violations and the wanton destruction of entire cultures. Since the end of the Cold War, the U.S.’s latest aggressive policy shift was enshrined in a PNAC (Project for a New American Century) document published in September 2000 entitled, “Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategy, Forces and Resources For a New Century,” where they revealingly determined that:
“…If an American peace is to be maintained and expanded, it must have a secure foundation on unquestioned U.S. military preeminence….”
Under the media guise of “The War on Terror“, “WMD’s“ or “Humanitarianism“, the U.S. (together with its allies) presently executes this overtly imperialist doctrine through the expansion of NATO, the launching of multiple wars for control of foreign resources, and the establishment of hundreds of military bases overseas. It overthrows non-compliant heads-of-state through the use of unsanctioned military force or color revolutions. It contaminates entire regions with cancer-causing depleted uranium munitions. It justifies the use of torture, electronic surveillance, killer drones, cyber warfare, and the rolling back of domestic civil liberties – while whistleblowers that expose these crimes are threatened and criminalized.
Even economic warfare in the form of sanctions, vulture capitalism, IMF-imposed austerity, secretly negotiated trade deals like TTIP, and financial manipulation is unleashed against its enemies – and even its allies – forcing them into submission.
Dangerous Flashpoints
Is the world safer? What are the results of these unilateral actions? The promises of increased democracy, national security and economic well-being from Western intervention has only left a deadly legacy of failed states and disastrous outcomes. Furthermore, this unilateral policy is now targeting Russia and China, exposing humanity to the risk of global thermonuclear war.
In East Asia, Washington has deemed China’s dynamic rise as a strategic threat to U.S. interests, and has responded militarily by agitating and encircling China, while inflaming territorial disputes with its neighbors. At the same time, neo-liberal free trade agreements negotiated in secret like TPP are being implemented to counter China’s economic influence, while enabling corporations to keep workers exploited, environmental protections sidelined, and entire nations powerless.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and NATO are backing a corrupt regime with Nazi ties in Ukraine that they put into power through a violent coup. The regime’s repressive policies sparked a civil war that created more than a million refugees, prompting Crimean residents against the coup to rejoin Russia in a referendum. Though more than 90% of Crimeans voted in favor of reunification, the Western powers and the media accused Russia of interference, choosing to apply tough economic sanctions, and to station NATO military personnel and weapons directly on Russia’s borders. The West is even considering the European redeployment of nuclear weapons to “counter the Russian threat“. Does this make the world safer?
In Syria, the U.S./NATO/Gulf Coalition is illegally waging a dual campaign of fighting terrorism and regime change simultaneously, demanding that yet another elected head-of-state step down. However, this U.S.-led Coalition is supporting extremist mercenaries with strong links to Al Qaeda and ISIS whom they dub “the moderate opposition“ to bring down the Syrian government. So while they officially condemn terrorism and pledge to fight it, they continue to train, fund, arm, and support the very groups they say they are fighting.
Worse still, the U.S.-led Coalition, illegally operating without a UN mandate and no permission from the Syrian government, is operating with a separate agenda in the same theater as the legally-mandated Syria/Russia/Iran Coalition, the one overwhelmingly supported by the Syrian people who fear for their lives. Instead of joining forces against terrorism, the West is inflaming the crisis through belligerent rhetoric, dangerous provocations and the flagrant disregard of international law. Does this make the world safer?
Media as a Tool for War
The role of the media in promoting these wars and destructive policies cannot be overstated. Whether demonizing a leader, a religion, or an entire nation, – the Western media chooses to echo Western talking points to scare the public into supporting war, rather than reporting on the facts. In particular, politically motivated criticism is constantly used to discredit and undermine Russia and Syria for “actually“ fighting terrorism or legally defending their own borders. Dubious accusations are regularly leveled at Russia and its president without any evidence, while Western media outlets legitimize these often debunked claims – further distorting the reality. Thus, Russia is often portrayed as a threat greater than ISIS!
However, it must not be forgotten who demonized Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, who actually created the chaos that engulfs Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine, and who continues to threaten other nations – including Russia, China and Iran. Against the backdrop of escalating ecological crises, extreme poverty and increasing social and religious tensions, this extremely dangerous foreign policy pursued by the West and its media is creating more terrorists, more victims, more refugees, more poverty and more destabilization – bringing the world ever closer to the brink of disaster.
There IS an Alternative
The time has come to counter this grave threat to humanity. Respect must be restored to the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and non-interventionism - and the adherence to international law must be paramount. Though most nations respect this, Russia and China are the major world powers that support the concept of Multipolarity, and act as a global counterbalance to Western hegemony. Whatever domestic issues they may have, their cooperative approach is supported by the majority of nations, by global alliances such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the G77 or the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and by the Latin American alliances (UNASUR, ALBA and CELAC).
Moreover, these Multipolar nations are providing alternatives to Western-controlled institutions and their neo-colonial practices. Their multilateral institutions and development projects such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), the AIIB, and the massive “New Silk Road“ Eurasian development project are rooted in non-interventionism and mutual respect. In sharp contrast to Western trade deals, bilateral cooperation with these Multipolar nations is increasingly producing win-win outcomes for many developed and developing nations in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. In total, the majority of the world’s nations support a Multipolar approach to global affairs based on the principles of the U.N. Charter and the Declaration of Human Rights, which is why the West wants to derail it – it’s a threat to their global hegemony.
Therefore, all those who seek peace – be it nations, organizations, movements or individuals from all across the political, economic, social and cultural spectrum must stand together as one voice in support of Multipolarity. This voice must be amplified over the Western media spin by supporting truthful, Multipolar and independent media sources. This voice could be organized through major conferences into a coalition with initiatives, political positions, and a platform.
This Multipolar coalition should be mobilized into a force that can pressure the West into abandoning their destructive policies by directing their political and economic support toward nations that have pursued (or desire to pursue) a balanced policy of cooperation and diplomacy. Even as individuals, we can apply pressure by contacting government offices and media outlets en masse, altering our voting and spending habits to support proponents of Multipolarity, or finding creative ways to spread the word using art, music, film or literature. More than just a call for solidarity, this must be a political and grassroots force for positive change.
The Choice We All Face
Since the September 2015 U.N. General Assembly and the events that followed, two distinct forms of diplomacy have been on display for all to see, presenting the world with a choice: Do we want a Unipolar world in which Western wars dictate the world’s fate, or a Multipolar world where sovereign countries work together in an environment of peace, cooperation and mutual respect? It is clear that the global majority chooses the latter.
Therefore, WE, the global majority standing together in solidarity for peace through diplomacy, declare that:
We respect all nations‘ sovereignty and their right to self-determination. We believe that the future of ANY country must be decided by the citizens of that country alone, free from all external threats and interference, and that multinational conflicts should be resolved through political processes and diplomatic negotiations.
We support all nations that exercise a cooperative, multilateral approach to global affairs. The counterproductive and dangerous policy of unilateral military intervention is a violation of international law, and must be universally condemned.
We support nations and multinational coalitions that work determinedly to stop terrorism. Nations that directly or indirectly participate in the training, arming, funding and support of terrorist-linked extremist groups do so in violation of international law and must be condemned, and held accountable.
We condemn Western-oriented media outlets that demonize leaders or entire nations and religions, blatantly misrepresent the facts, and consciously present a biased, one-sided view of events. We applaud and strongly support global media that is fair and balanced, and that objectively reports on world events.
We commit to engage in, or support nonviolent efforts to promote global peace and tolerance for all peoples and all beliefs. Please sign, and/or widely disseminate this declaration and all like-minded efforts.
“NO to War… YES to a Multipolar World!“
* (added in March 2016) Though a ceasefire and another attempt at peace talks have been initiated, the West and its allies in the Middle East continue to undermine the process, inflaming the crisis through belligerent rhetoric, dangerous provocations and the flagrant disregard of international law. Does this make the world safer?