Multipolar world against war! A Call for International Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Bolivia, Palestine and all nations that stand for Peace and Diplomacy.

The West‘s aggressive propaganda campaign against Russia (and its other perceived enemies) has reached dangerously hysterical proportions.

The recent tensions between Russia and the UK over outlandish, baseless allegations that the Kremlin attempted to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter on UK soil using a deadly nerve agent, has escalated into an international crisis that could have severe political, economic, social, and even military consequences.

Despite the fact that the investigation has yet to be concluded, and that no evidence or motive exists for Russia to commit this provocative act, an international alliance of Western governments, Western Mainstream Media, NGO‘s and other disingenuous entities continues to ratchet up the pressure using threats, sanctions, and punitive diplomatic measures with no end in sight.

This deceptive smear campaign is only the latest in the West‘s ongoing information war against not only Russia, but also Syria, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba and other targeted nations that dare to exercise their own sovereignty.

This propaganda war is also most dramatically manifested in Syria where the West has repeatedly accused Russia of helping the Syrian government ‘‘gas its own people‘‘ and ‘‘target civilians,‘‘ despite no investigations being carried out and no evidence forthcoming. All this is used to legitimize further military attacks against that country. The U.S. and France have repeatedly threatened military strikes in case poison gas is used again. Russia and Syria are constantly warning of an impending attack, possibly on government premises in Damascus.

With the intention of justifying further illegal aggression, the West has stated that it is even prepared to conduct military strikes against the Syrian government based on mere rumors of violations alone. Everything points to a choreographed script to impugn both Moscow and Damascus as rogue states and international pariahs.

Whether branding any targeted nations ‘‘undemocratic regimes‘‘ ruled by ‘‘murderous dictators,‘‘ or falsely accusing them of ‘‘meddling,‘‘ ‘‘aggression‘‘ or ‘‘genocide,‘‘ this pattern of demonization through the use of disinformation and outright blatant lies is fed to the public to advance the West‘s true objective: global hegemony.

The West‘s outrageous duplicity and reckless provocations risk pushing the world toward a dangerous new Cold War, or worse, a direct military confrontation that could spiral out of control and inadvertently lead to nuclear war and global annihilation.

In light of these grave dangers to humanity, We, as concerned global citizens, are taking a stand and calling for all peace-loving individuals, groups, organizations, political entities and nations worldwide to:

Express strong, solidarity and support for Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Palestine, and any other nations targeted by Western aggression. Though the policies of these nations are open to criticism, fairness must be applied equally, and the sovereignty of all nations must always be respected.



Strongly support and endorse the state media networks of Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia (i.e. Russia’s RT News, New China TV, Iran’s Press TV, HispanTV, and Latin America’s TelesurTV) and other resistant nations. Though imperfect, it is of utmost importance to promote these and other international media viewpoints outside of the Western MSM narrative.



Strongly support and promote reputable and respected alternative media sources and independent journalists, including the few courageous journalists who are still working within the mainstream media, in order to counter the MSM‘s worldwide propaganda machine and break its hegemony and its narratives and censorship.



Categorically oppose and firmly denounce the reckless, illegal behavior from the West and its allies in the MSM that vilifies sovereign nations and world leaders to promote regime change and incite worldwide conflict.



Oppose the manipulation of media by the MSM, the criminalization of dissent and free speech, and the growing practice of censorship on the internet by social media companies at the behest of Western governments.



Demand that all Western-allied nations and their leaders respect and follow international law and the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and non-aggression, as indicated by the UN Charter.



Support, strengthen and promote organizations, multilateral institutions and global alliances outside the orbit of the West‘s influence that promote international peace, cooperation, diplomacy and development (BRICS, EEU, SCO, AIIB, NAM (Non Alligned Movement), ALBA, CELAC, etc).

This call for solidarity is meant to build new roads of communication and cooperation, and to empower nations and the public with vital, critical information in order to counter the intense disinformation campaign that MSM and the West have initiated.

Drawing from the lessons of colonialism and war, it is more urgent than ever to stand united with all nations that oppose militarism, fascism & racism.

In solidarity, we wish to amplify the message of peace and justice, in order to counter the rogue forces of Western hegemony, and bring about a transition to a multipolar world where all nations and peoples can live together in harmony.

Multipolar world against war!

Solidarity with Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia and all nations that stand for Peace and Diplomacy.

———————————————————————————————————-

published @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin by Heinrich Buecker, Al Leger & Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, April 6, 2018

We are supporting this appeal:

Heinrich Buecker, Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

Albert Leger, Berlin

Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, Freidenker Berlin

Dr. Nancy Larenas Ojeda, “Patria Grande Berlin”, Coordinador Alemania PC Chile

Laura von Wimmersperg, Moderatorin der Berliner Friedenskoordination

Dr. Johannes M. Becker, Privatdozent, Zentrum f. Konfliktforschung, Philipps-Universität Marburg

Klaus v. Raussendorff, Publizist, Bonn

Wolfgang Penzholz, Author, Berlin

Irene Silberstein, Blaenavon Pontypool, UK, iskiv.net

Paul Teschner, The Paul Teschner Love Orchestra, Berlin

Tomasz Kempinski, Artist, Berlin, Posnan

Ivan Kustura, Berlin

Christian Bugler, Berlin

Gustavo Barcaz de Mesa, Musician, Berlin, Havanna

Mareike Séry, Author, Berlin

Giuliana Giorgi, Interpreter, Berlin

Doris Pumphrey, Peace Activist, Berlin

George Pumphrey, Peace Activist, Berlin

Steffen Aumüller, Aktion Freiheit statt Angst, Berlin

Ana Barbara von Keitz, Handwerkerin, Berliner Arbeitskreises Uran-Munition

Gerda Hill-Schönefeldt, Berlin

Helge Böhme, Rentner, Oberst a.D., Berlin

Jutta Kausch-Henken, Schauspielerin, Berlin

Andreas Peglau, Psychologe/ Psychotherapeut, Berlin web

Dr.Hartmut Wihstutz, Kinder u. Jugendarzt, Mitglied IPPNW, Mitglied Willkommen in OHV e.V.

Ernst Josef Püschel, Kreissprecher DIE LINKE. Rhein-Erft

Dr. Kersten Radzimanowski, Historiker/Publizist, Eggersdorf

Ursula Schumm-Garling, Professorin i.R., Berlin

Bernhard Schneyer, Komponist/Dirigent, Magdeburg

Hans Schönefeldt, Berlin

Elisabeth Wissel, Berlin

Michael Boden, Rentner / Kommunalpolitiker Die Linke, Leverkusen

Dragan Pavlovic, Professor d. Anesthesiologue, Universität Paris

Sebastian Netzker, Lyriker, Berlin

Regina Schwarz, Diplom-Sozialarbeiterin, Köln

Peter Unsicker, Berlin, wall-streetgallery.de

Simon Spill, Politologe, Berlin

Alexander Spassov, Reasearcher, Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

Dietrich Antelmann, Diplomkameralist, Berlin

TM Rotschönberg, freischaffender Maler, Obergruna rotschoenberg.de

Klaus Hartmann, Offenbach, Bundesvorsitzender Deutscher Freidenker-Verband

Hans-Peter Zepf, Physiker, Journalist, Dornstetten-Aach

Walter Friedmann, Bühl

Tanja Glaser Klaws, Freelancer int.sea and air transport, Caracas, Venezuela

Dr. Martin Baertlocher, Basel, Schweiz

Hans-Ulrich Bünger, Rentner, Freudenstadt

Riema Le Roux, Übersetzerin, Conakry, Guinea

Gordana Jovanovic, Universitätsprofessorin für Psychologie, Belgrad

Dr. Joachim Gruber, Physiker, Ankershagen Webseite

Cornelia Praetorius, Berlin

Gabriele Jäger, Berlin

Einar Schlereth, Journalist, Blogger, Friedensaktivist, Klavreström, Schweden Web

Uli Mühlan, Aktivist, Frankfurt

Brigitte Streicher, Vorsitzende Deutscher Freidenkerverbandes NRW

Werner Aichele, Oberstaufen

Dieter Arbeiter, Friedensaktivist, Berlin

Alfred Fritz, Dipl. Jurist /KPD, Berlin

Antonie Brinkmann, Bremen

Jutta Kaiser, Berlin

Ullrich Mies, Politikwissenschaftler, Vaals, Niederlande

Barbara Wittkus, Aachen

Frank Hagen, Friedensaktivist, Lana, Italien

Yasmin Diaz, Journalist, Lima, Peru

Hagen Schütte, Rentner und Friedensaktivist, Berlin

Margitta Wrzesniok, Köchin, Dessau

Peter Betscher, Arbeiterfotografie e.V., Darmstadt

Ursula Mathern, Merxheim

Edith Fröse, Duisburg

Marc Benndorf, staatl. gepr. Holztechniker, Rhauderfehn, Ostfriesland

Renate Schönfeld, Pfarrerin i.R., Berlin

Eduard und Uta Mader, Bernau

Georg von Sternberg, Schriftsteller,Kaltenkirchen georgvonsternberg.de

Christian Olesch, Berlin

Kurt Weber, selbständig, Worms

Klaus Michelberger, Busfahrer/Rentner, Innsbruck, Österreich

Astrid Zirgel, retired, Sainte Croix en Plaine, France

Robert Schmoll, Wels, Österreich

Thomas Mücke, Wirtschaftsinformatiker, Bad Staffelstein

Kirsten Kühnert, Autorin, Berlin

Barbara Fährmann, Rentnerin, Berlin

Josef Pilsl, Biessenhofen

Peter Voland, Beamter/Pensionär, Lichtenau

Robert Bralovic, Feldkirch, Austria

Annelie Löhr Campion, Brüssel, Belgien ouverturesforpeace.eu

Horst Drewke, Dipl. Ing (FH) Maschinenbau, Brandenburg

Margarethe Maria von Rüden, Freelancer, Warburg

Dittmar Schippel, Rentner, Wittstock, Brandenburg

Mehmet Ali Altun, €rfinder, Oerlinghausen

Annemarie Willers, Wuppertal

Wolfgang Bachmann, Diplom Ingenieur Ökonom, Rostock

Dittmar Schippel, Wittstock, Brandenburg

Renate Haase, Rentnerin, Königs Wusterhausen

Uta Böttcher, Dipl.Ing.für Wasserwirtschaft, Ehingen

Rolf-Dieter Rösch, Rentner, Hamburg

Wolfgang Köhler, Schlosser/Schweißer, Werdau

Alexander Meier, Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz

Gabriele Eckhardt, Rentner, Heilbad Heiligenstadt

Antonio Thieme, Zwickau

Norbert Herrmann, IT-Senior, Leipzig quittending.de

Anastasia Zimmer, Ärztin, Stuttgart

Gunnar Lorenz, NaturFreunde Würzburg, Würzburg

Andreas Nykiel, Handwerker, Kassel

Siegfried Krebs, Rastatt

Enrico Wendt, selbstständig, Wismar, Mecklenburg/Vorpommern

Harald Preißler, Nürnberg

Borries Schlüter, Jazzpianist, Deutschland

Rudi Blichmann, Pensionär, Reichenbach i. V., Sachsen

Jürgen Axmann, Physiker, Werder

Peter Biedrich, Chemiker, Grasleben

Hagen Voigt, Freidenker, Oranienburg

Dr. Mohmand Shamsher, selbständig, Bad Kreuznach

Roland Philipp, Rentner, Berlin

Detlef Dyrda, Ingenieur, Coswig

H.J. Blaum, Doberschütz

Dr. Gottfried Lange, Klein Nordende

Guenter Maurer, Herbolzheim

Hanns-Ullrich Batisweiler, Keramikermeister/Gestalter, Amerang

Wolf-Dieter Strauch, Rietheim- Weilheim

Jutta Woelk, Rentnerin, Heikendorf

Norbert Niegsch, Unternehmensberater i.R., Zittau

Sabine Simons-Meudt, Ottobeuren

Dr.Andrej Reder, Politikwissenschaftler, Berlin

Burkhard Stebner, Angestellter, Lübeck

Michael Peters, Dipl. Ing., Neubrandenburg

Peter Schöpe, Berlin

Pia Planker, Duisburg

Sibilla Dörner-Jaramillo, Hürth

Eva Maria Schulz, Alterspension, Wenns, Österreich

Dr.phil William Yoder, Gwardejsk/Russland und Berlin

Dirk Jakob, Kreuztal

Andreas Brix, Hamburg

Dirk Jakob, Kreuztal

Petra Erdt Antonowa, Rentnerin, Kabelsketal, Deutschland

Joachim Völter, Berlin

Michael Weimer, Bürgstadt

Lothar Lux, Rentner, Herten

Claus-Peter Rasch, Dipl.Verwaltungswirt, Schwerin

Jürgen Holwein, Stuttgart

Johann Poser, Neubrandenburg

Michael Lache, Redwitz

Harald Adam, Rübeland

Gunther Becker, Rentner, Goldbach

Gerd Heijnen, Wegebau, selbstandig, Nieuw Schoonebeek, Holland

Irocs Mayer, Selbständige Berster, Frankfurt/M

Reinhard Roehring, Fachlehrer i.R., Zirndorf

Jörg Wagner, Greven

Volker Wernsdorf, Brandenburg

Josef Mekler, Elektroniker, Kaiserslautern

Christian Harde, Berlin

Dagmar Pfeiffer, Lübeck

Carla Kawatziklis, Rentnerin, Maidbronn

Uwe Riegner, Unternehmer, Berlin

Karl Jungnickel, Rentner, Bobritzsch-Hilgersdorf

Werner Schilling, Barsinghausen

Hans Ritterbusch, Krankenpfleger, Cölbe bei Marburg

Thomas Ruß, Geschäftsführer, Berlin

Alfred Kreiten, Weltbürger, Aachen

Werner Elias, Erzhausen

Markus Gerstmeir, Wertingen

Roman Brusa, Freelancer, Schüpfheim, Schweiz

Manfred Ritter, Rentner, Irsch, Deutschland

Dr. Albrecht Kauffmann, Dipl.-Volkswirt, Halle (Saale)

Andreas Schlüter, Soziologe, Berlin https://wipokuli.wordpress.com

Ulrich Boje, Dipl.-Ing., Berlin

Michael Will, Consultant, Neustrelitz

Lothar Ehrat, Rentner, Berlin

Egon A. W. Russ, Privatier, Lichtenfels-Weingarten

Herbert Kussin, Rentner, Potsdam

Ralph Hartmann, Autor, Berlin

Elfriede Krutsch, Ärztin, Mitglied IPPNW „International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War“, Berlin

Jürgen Zumpe, Wallhausen

Thomas Trenk, Tischler, Paderborn

Uwe Bresack, Fotograf, Bad Düben

Peter Wanninger, Buchholz

Ulrich Fiedler, Rentner, Halle/Saale

Olaf Zuberbühler, Staufen, Schweiz

Lutz Lehmann, Ex-Clown Gino Pepino, Krankerwagenfahrer, Berlin

Siegfried Reinhold, dipl. Ing. (FH), Sundhagen

Alex Julier, Techniker/ Musiker, Berlin

Helmut Stecher, selbständig, Pfunds, Österreich

Thomas Peuschel, Hartenstein

Franz Roman, Industriemechaniker, Dresden

Erich Strauch, Mannheim

Klaus Schröder, Rentner, Erfurt

Torsten Nitsche, selbst. Mediengestalter, Rostock

Robert Kappen, Rentner, Bochum

Rudolf Grollmisch, Rentner, Grimmelshausen

Bärbel Heinemann, Lehrerin, Lübeck

Rita Maidorn, Rentnerin, Berlin

Kim Lambertz, Korschenbroich

Jochen Scholz, Berlin

Ulrike Spurgat, Oldenburg

Heinz Eckel, Berlin

Thomas Pelte, Lehrer a.D., Berlin

Artur Rippien, Kassel, D

Bela Bogdan, Dipl.-Phys., Hannover

Niko Mavromatis, Arbeiter, Sindelfingen

Andreas Schubert, Kunstmaler / Rentner, Oberlungwitz andis-artgalerie.info

Abdelilah Laassoule, selbstständig, Remscheid

Jens Fischer, Kaufmann, Rotterode

Frank-Eckart Fussan, Dipl.-Ing., Meißen

Christine Tilsner,Teutschenthal, Sachsen-Anhalt

Ingeborg Lieberam, Pensionistin, Wien, Österreich

Steffen Schwarz, Diplom Informatiker, selbstständig, Dresden

Andreas Henning, Lübeck

Uwe Walz, Rentner, Berlin

Franz Sellenslagh, electrical engineer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Udo Blankenburg, Dipl. Jurist / Rentner, Berlin

Wilfried Hintersatz, Görlitz

Norma Uhlich, Wien, Österreich

Maria Elisabeth Zander, Rentnerin, Hürth

Udo Weinand, Handwerker, Friesenhagen

Francis Sipa, München

Bert Bläske, Gosen

Michael Kamper, Graz, Österreich

Holger Rix, Wilhelmshaven

Peter Schuster, Elektriker, Wald-Michelbach

Michael Gallasch, Neuhausen/Spree

Peter Löke, Schöneck

Edeltraut Wiegand, Vetschau, Brandenburg

Dr. Jan Sandel, Tierarzt, Biberach

Anke Lippasson, Diplom-Sozialpädagogin, Neubrandenburg

Ralf Nehry, Sozialpädagoge, Rostock

Jörg Huemer, Österreich

Frank Dühlmeyer, Nürnberg

Kay Lange, Bad Oldesloe

Cornelia Schulz, Berlin

Markus Engel, Sissach, Schweiz

Marius Jag, Heilbronn

Jens Pfüller, Angestellter, Leipzig

Heinz-Hermann, Rotenburg

Andreas Höhne, Arbeiter, Fehrbellin

Hans-Peter Köhn, Kinesiologe/Sozialmanager, Potsdam

Tamara Stach, Erzieherin, Hamburg

Kraus Volker, Zell

Prof. Dr. Ludwig Koller, Reinbek

Vital Alesch, Argratist, Künstler, Schweiz

Thomas Neumann, Vertriebsleiter Europa, Oschersleben

Bernd Michael Grosch, Autor, Freilassing Blog

Franz Auer, Rentner, Waging, Bayern

Udo Weber, Dipl.agr.Ing., Malschwitz

Rainer Zink, Isolierer, Georgenthal, Deutschland

Jeannette Gelbert, Ärztin, Köln

Camillo Hochreiner, Künstler, Salzburg, Österreich

Peter Grieser, Schorndorf

Wolfgang Mamsch, Sicherheitsingenieur, Loburg OT Wahl

Marco Hinz, Holthusen

Marie Hanulak, Berlin

Daniel Rotzinger, Rentner, Pristina, Kosovo

Henryk Gelbert, Zahnarzt, Köln

Jens Kaßler, Potsdam

Inis Puhlmann, selbstständig, Rietz-Neuendorf

Siegfried Pallad, Rentner, Hoyerswerda

Axel Schulz, Ingenieur, Brandenburg an der Havel

Heide Pallad, Rentnerin; Hoyerswerda

Achim Schlegel, Warthausen, Deutschand

Dietmar Pfaender, Techniker, Aichtal

Harald Zimmermann, Freiberg

Heidi Miller, Puerto de la Cruz, Spanien

Bernd Böttcher, Arbeiter, Frankfurt/Oder

Prof. Eugen Polus, Pianist, Heidelberg

Lidia Burghardt, Lehrerin, Braunschweig

Christian Dullo, Hochschulprofessor, Kiel

Wolfgang Stöhr, Supervisor & Coach, Raubling, Bayern

Hans-Joachim Petzol, Rentner, Aland OT Krüden, Deutschland

Erik Manthey, Dipl.Wirtschaftsingenieur (FH), Schwedt, Brandenburg

Kirsten Gantzel-Bobsien, Mutter, Timmaspe, Schleswig-Holstein

Peter Peissig, Nürnberg

Andreas Keck, Techniker, Antdorf

Kar Boštjan, Wien, Österreich

Wolfgang Köhler, Rudolstadt ,

Thomas Schröter, selbst. Ingenieur, Berlin

Jürgen Budach, Rentner, Plessa

Siegfried Schreiber, Dipl.-Ing., Bremen

Ines Nas, Wien, Österreich

Hans-Martin Hoyer, Rentner, Sangerhausen, Deutschland

Gottfried Bruer, Rentner, Babst, Deutschland

Bodo Knifka, Rentner, Ransbach-Baumbach

Peter Reschka, Musiker, Augsburg tastenrabe.de

Sven Körner, Dresden

Günter Magro, Rentner, Pfaffenhofen

Alfons Hebling, München

Xaver Zierl, Regensburg

Sophie Ostermann, Rentnerin, Königsbrunn, Deutschland

David Wranecke, Lübeck

Carsten Wölk, Glasbläser/Rentner, Berlin

Stefan Hauenstein, Diesdorf

Jörg Streese, Angestellter, Am Mellensee, Deutschland

Karl-Friedrich Schrodetzki, Rentner, Rudolstadt

Anne-Kathrin Wölk, Abiturientin, Berlin

Jens Brilloff, Zeuthen

Rogerio Reinecke, Tischler, Berlin

Ullrich Franz, Ingenieur, Chemnitz

Dieter Lang, Rentner, Mohlsdorf-Teichwolframsdf, Deutschland

Andreas Franz, Busfahrer, Berlin

Udo Bielagk, Künstler, Vetschau

Anne Pries, pensioniert, Leiden, Niederlande

Klaus Schröder, Erfurt

Wolfgang Stetter, Messtechniker, Stuttgart

Sylke Lückmann, Riedlingen

Christian Baumeister, Rentner, Cottbus

Jörg Sigmunczyk, Potsdam

Siegfried Steingrüber, Bauingenieur/Rentner, Weida

Kristina Groth, Hamburg

Uwe Bobach, Limbach-Oberfrohn

Christa Huwig, Rentnerin, Kenzingen

Jochen Winter, Berlin

Bernd Wojtynek, Rentner, Magdeburg

Maik Schulze, Angestellter, Sömmerda, Deutschland

Dr. Roswitha Rietschel–Kluge, Rentnerin, Oberursel

Jörg Knebel, Coffs Harbour, Australia

Clemens Maronn, Riedstadt

Peter Sedunko, Pensionist, Vösendorf, Österreich

Uwe Giebner, Berlin

Claudia Schuh, Wadern

Peter Morcinietz, Feinoptiker, Gera

Arndt Beckmann, Tornesch

Detlef Krüger, Dipl. Bauingenieur, Schöneiche, Brandenburg

Günter Watzek, Lehrer/Rentner, Beetzendorf

Claudia Scho, Dipl.Ing. Tecklenburg

Heinrich Lenz, Imker, Bremen

Anton Moos, Fotokünstler, Horgen, Schweiz

Karl-Wilhelm Ruhmann, Rentner, Erfurt

Holger Ruletzki, selbstständig, Schönfließ, Brandenburg

Dr. Andreas Döhler, Tierarzt, Dahlen

Johannes Kapouranis, Kraichtal

Franz Koller, Malermeister, Raubling, Deutschland

Dr.Delia Pop, Ärztin, Neunkirchen

Rainer Herold, Feinoptiker, Oberkochen, Baden-Württemberg

Rainer Ahrenberg, Dipl-Ing., Aichach, Bayern

Marietta Casanova Flores, Betreuungskraft, Vaihingen a.d. Enz

Christa Senberg, Knitting for peace, Zossen

Matthias Scho, Tecklenburg, Deutschland

Michael Zander, GWI-Meister, Berlin

Horst Remest, Neubrandenburg

David Rommel, Naturarzt, Winterthur, Schweiz praxis-rommel.ch

Marjo Streese, Neuruppin

Hilmar Frötschner, Wäschenbeuren, Deutschland

Silvana Döring, Alltagsbegleiter für demente Senioren, Wiesbaden

Marius Massong, Korschenbroich

Christine Ligner,Ärztin, Birkenwerder, Brandenburg

Ingo Ringsleben, Berlin

Jürgen Lorenz, Dresden

Radojka Schlegel , Rentner, Kronberg

Willi Hoffmeister, Rentner, Dortmund

Alexandra Borchardt, Berlin

Franziska Gärtner, selbständig, Flintsbach solarskulpturen.de

Ingeborg Kuphal, Altenpflegerin, Lüneburg

Else Heiermann, Pensionärin, Duisburg

Karl Leiter, Heidelberg

Rainer Dhonau, Techn. Betriebswirt, Langenlonsheim, Rheinland-Pfalz

Christian Franz, u.a. Trainer, Berlin

Jürgen Zander, Rechtsanwalt, Hameln

Armin Tausch, München

Ursula Weckherlin, freelancer, Stuttgart

Michael Skoruppa, Rentner, Hinte

Hugo Muggler, Retiree, Speicher AR, Switzerland

Jörg Pliquett, Dietzenbach

Elisabeth Stecher, Pfunds, Österreich

Wolfgang Hobeck, Berlin

Johannes Roske, Schneeberg

Irene Marcinkowski, Rentnerin, Neubrandenburg

Jann Benneker, Davos, Schweiz

Volker Kuntzsch, Busfahrer, Altlandsberg

Johannes Roske, Schneeberg

Klaus Schneider, Oppenheim

Juergen Schropp, Villingen-Schwenningen

Christa Heidecke, Autorin, Kiel

Dr. Jan D. Maaß, HNO Arzt, Buxtehude

Michael Lingner, Jurist, Berlin

Maik Schrumpf, Mensch (Künstler), Burgscheidungen

Vera Rehm, Berlin

Mario Schelter, Rentner, Berlin

Silke Thon, München

Franz Vetter, Handelsvertreter, Rohrbach

Margita Müller, Rentnerin, Kreuztal, NRW

Heidi Kloor, Seniorenvertretung Tempelhof-Schöneberg von Berlin

Jürgen Engelhard, Grafiker / Künstler, Elchesheim-Illingen

Danny Czernig, Münster

Mario Schelter, Berlin

Benno Thiel, Immobilienfachwirt, Rostock

Bettina Ehler, Bad Kreuznach, Bad Kreuznach

Lana Srour, Selbstständig/Online Handel, Bad Sobernheim

Grit Müller-Jarschel, Sekretärin, Berlin

Müller-Jarschel, Grit

Christoph Sziel, Rentner, Mainhardt

Stefan Zettler, Grafiker, Berlin

Marietta Dahnke, Techn. Angestellte, Himmelpforten

Hans-Peter Koehler, Winzer, Alzey-Heimersheim gaestehaus-rabennest.de

Rose Rombold, Stuttgart

Andreas Fischer, Dokumentarist/Rentner, Steg/Tösstal, Schweiz

Doris Stehle, Physiotherapeutin, Geslau

Karl Rohrberg, Rentner, Erfurt

Manfred Helmecke, Rentner, Magdeburg

Heinz Scheidhauer, Fredersdorf/Vogelsdorf

Birgit Hoppe, Grünwald

Manfred Helmecke, Rentner, Magdeburg

Holger Thomas, Bernburg

Uwe Noack, Frankfurt/Oder

Alfred Spieler, Berlin

Christel Hobeck, Rentnerin, Markomannen, Deutschland

Hartmut Meier, Bauingenieur, Markomannen, Deutschland

Klaus Röth, Rentner in Grundsicherung, Weiterstadt, Hessen

Rolf Plessner, pensionierter Lehrer, Siegen

Erika Stiebert, Rentnerin, Bad Orb

Frieder Fielitz, Lindau

Max Goltz, Berlin

Herbert Rubisch, Berlin

Christa Borschke, Wien, Österreich

Walter Rippert, Völkermarkt, Österreich

Mirjana Frieß, Berlin

Monika Braun, Hausfrau, Friedrichsdorf

Gerd Vogel, Müncheberg













We also strongly recommend to support the initiative „Hands off Syria“

handsoffsyriacoalition.net

In January 2016 we published the original declaration „Multipolar World against War“.

Read the appeal and the long list of international supporters here:

An Urgent Call for a Multipolar Coalition

Our world stands at a critical and dangerous juncture. The destructive policy of unilateral military intervention and illegal regime change promoted and practiced by the United States, its allies and the media has led to the possibility of a military confrontation between major world powers and nuclear-armed nations that could trigger a new World War.

The time has come to counter this grave threat to humanity. Respect must be restored to the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and non-interventionism – and the adherence to international law must be paramount.

This is an urgent call to all nations, organizations, movements and individuals worldwide, to join together in forming a coalition that seeks to avert disaster by strengthening Multipolar cooperation, peaceful diplomacy and international law, while categorically rejecting interventionism and unilateral aggression.

Do we want a Unipolar world in which Western wars dictate the world’s fate, or a Multipolar world where sovereign countries work towards an environment of peace, cooperation and mutual respect? It is clear that WE, the global majority, choose the latter.

Join us in signing, sponsoring and/or widely disseminating this declaration and all like-­minded efforts.

“NO to War, YES to a Multipolar World!“

Heinrich Buecker, Berlin, Deutschland Coop Anti-War Cafe

Albert Leger, Berlin, Germany

Brian Willson, Vietnam veteran, peace activist, USA brianwillson.com

Laura von Wimmersperg, Moderatorin der Berliner Friedenskoordination

David Swanson, author, anti-war activist, USA worldbeyondwar.org

Cynthia McKinney, former U.S. Congresswoman, Green Party presidential candidate 2008, Atlanta, USA

Alfred L. Marder, New Haven, Connecticut, President, US Peace Council uspeacecouncil.org

David & Jan Hartsough, Peaceworker, San Francisco, California USA peaceworkersus.org

Leah Bolger, Veteran and anti-war activist, Corvallis, Oregon, U.S. worldbeyondwar.org

Werner Lutz, initiator unruhestiften.de, 2000 Artists against the Political Right, Germany unruhestiften.de

Alexander Neu, Member of Parliament party DIE LINKE (The Left) , Cologne, Germany neu-alexander.de

Cindy Sheehan, Peaceactivist/Author/Podcast Host, Vacaville, USA website

Stop the War Coalition, Daniel Jakopovich, Stop the War Coalition national organiser, UK, stopwar.org.uk

Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, Freethinkers Berlin , Germany nato-tribunal.de

BüsGM – Bündnis für Soziale Gerechtigkeit u. Menschenwürde e.V., Human Rights Organisation, Germany Webseite

Werner Ruf, Professor i. R., Edermuende, Germany werner-ruf.net

Bruce K. Gagnon, Coordinator, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Bath, Maine, USA space4peace.org

Inge Höger, Member of Parliament party DIE LINKE (The Left), Herford, Germany, inge-hoeger.de

Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, Moscow, Russia anti-global.ru

Eduardo Gómez, university professor, writer, Bogotá, Colombia

Dr. Diether Dehm, Member of Parliament party DIE LINKE (The Left), Berlin, Germany, diether-dehm.de

Dr. Rainer Hammerschmidt, Berlin, Germany, Aktion Freiheit Statt Angst

J. Michael Springmann, attorney, author, Washington, D.C., USA, michaelspringmann.com

Prof. Dr. Gregor Putensen, professor/retired, Greifswald , Germany

Ulla Jelpke, Bundestagsabgeordnete DIE LINKE, Berlin, Germany, Web

Fredrik S. Heffermehl, lawyer, writer, Oslo, Norway, nobelwill.org

WAMM – Women Against Military Madness, Suzanne Al-Kayali, director, USA, website

Prof. Dave Webb, Chair of Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament CND and Chair of Yorkshire CND cnduk.org

Ellen Rohlfs, Gush Shalom, Deutsch-Palästinensische Gesellschaft, Pax Christi, Leer Web

Norman Paech, Hamburg, Germany, norman-paech.de

Eckart Spoo, Berlin, Germany, journalist, author, co-editor der Zweiwochenschrift, Ossietzky

Joachim Guilliard, Heidelberg, Germany, Webseite

Prof. Dr. Mohssen Massarrat, university professor ret., Berlin, Germany/Iran

Janet Weil, Staffer, CODEPINK, Concord, California, USA, codepink.org

Vladimir Zahmatov, Professor of Sankt-Peterburg Polytechnical University, Russia

Ada Aharoni, writer, Founder of IFLAC, Haifa, Israel, iflac.wordpress.com

Vijay Mehta, Chair of Uniting for Peace, London, United Kingdom, unitingforpeace.com

Dr. Michael Sciuk, physician, Melissourgio/Kolympari, Greece

Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, National Intelligence Council, Washington, USA

Coleen Rowley, retired FBI agent, Apple Valley, MN, USA, web

Todd Pierce, retired U.S. Army Major, Judge Advocate, Guantanamo Defense Counsel, St. Paul MN, USA

Norman Solomon, USA, coordinator RootsAction.org

Ray McGovern, Washington, D.C., USA, raymcgovern.com

Frank Dorrel, Culver City, CA, USA, addictedtowar.com

Office of the Americas, Blase Bonpane, Santa Monica, CA, USA, officeoftheamericas.org

Dr. Scilla Elworthy, Scilla, United Kingdom, scillaelworthy.com

Dr. Margaret Flowers, Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate, USA, flowersforsenate.org

Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance, USA, popularresistance.org

Günter Sölken, Attac-Rat, Berlin, Germany

Marion Kuepker, International Coordinator against Nuclear Weapons DFG-VK, Hamburg, Germany, buechel-atombombenfrei.de

Carol Turner, Chair, London Region Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, UK

Rev. Dr. Michael Kinnamon, Former General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the USA

Hermann Kopp, Chair of Marx-Engels-Foundation, Düsseldorf, Germany, marx-engels-stiftung.de

Daniele Ganser, Peace Research, Basel, Switzerland, danieleganser.ch

Dr Peter Wigg, Victorian branch convenor, Medical Association for Prevention of War, Australia, mapw.org.au

David Rovics, musician, Portland, USA, davidrovics.com

Dr. Marisa Walther, Berlin, Germany

Gina Pietsch, singer, Berlin, Germany, ginapietsch.de

Dr. Iris Berndt, curator Käthe-Kollwitz-Museum Berlin, Germany

Theresa & Blase Bonpane, Directors of the Office of the Americas, Santa Monica officeoftheamericas.org

Hartmut Sommerschuh, TV-journalist, Berlin, Germany

Diana Johnstone, journalist, author, Paris, France

Willy Wahl, Zürich, Switzerland, seniora.org

Lindis Percy, Founder of the Campaign for the Accountability of American Bases (CAAB), UK, caab.org.uk

Peter Jackson, Bungay, UK, Norwichstopwar.org.uk

Dr. Motte, DJ, Berlin, Germany

Nilo Freitas, Porto Alegre, Brasil

Joan L McClellan, Portland, Oregon Fellowship of Reconciliation, USA, ofor.org

Judy Mercer, London, England, UK

Arup Rahee, General Secretary of Centre for Bangladesh Studies, Dhaka, Bangladesh cbsbd.org

Darnell Stephen Summers, Stop The WAR Brigade, Vietnam Veterans Against the War, Germany

Milan Markez, Berlin, Germany

Samy Yildirim, Zaandam, Nordholland, Netherlands

Dirk Brüning, Jülich, Chemieingenieur, i.R., member Netzwerk Cuba – Informationsbüro – e.V.

Josie Michel-Brüning, Jülich, Dipl. Päd. system. Familientherapeutin i.R., member Netzwerk Cuba

Frank Schwitalla, Bremen, Vorstandsmitglied des Netzwerk Cuba e.V.

Uta Mader, Bernau b. Berlin, Germany

Johnny Gaunt, Pontrhydfendigaid, Wales, UK, antennaup.org

Carola Ludwig, radio-moderator + handicraft teacher, Berlin , Germany

Michaela Kayser, Schöneiche, Germany

Gerd Hommel, Diplomjurist, Rentner, Dresden, Germany, rfb-online.org

Hans Wallner, Künstler und Vorsitzender des Vereins Kunst für Frieden e. V., Regensburg, Germany friedensatelier.de

Peter Vonnahme, judge, ret., Kaufering, Germany

Klaus Hartmann, Deutscher Freidenker-Verband, Vorsitzender, Offenbach, Germany, freidenker.de

Savvidis Lampros, Dipl. Elektroingenieur, Berlin , Germany

Ana Barbara von Keitz, Handwerkerin, Berliner Arbeitskreises Uran-Munition

Dietrich Antelmann, Diplomkameralist, Berlin, Germany

Claudia Karas, AG Palästina/Frankfurt, Germany

Heinz Assnmacher, Bonn, Germany

Dieter Becker, Schriftführer des Ostdeutschen Kuratoriums von Verbänden e.V., OKV

Rebecca Freeman, administrator Brighton Peace & Environment Centre, UK, bpec.org

Udo Rzadkowski, Berlin , Germany

John Morris, Guildford, UK, peaceparty.org.uk

Simone Juliane Wewers, Heidenau , Germany

Doris Pumphrey, Berlin, Germany

George Pumphrey, Berlin, Germany

Andrej Reder, Berlin, Germany

Ingo Klein, Leipzig, Germany

Werner Ruhoff, Berlin, Germany

Hedda Leonhardt, DKP Tempelhof Schöneberg, Berlin, Germany

Heinz Eckel, Berlin , Germany

Alfred Fritz, Berlin , Germany

Jochen Scholz, Lieutenant-Colonel, retired, Berlin, Germany

Oskar Marek, Lieutenant General retired, National Council SA, Ceské Budejovice, Czech Republic

Ruth Edmonds, ICAHD Israeli-Committee-Against-House-Demolitions Jerusalem, Israel, icahd.org

Jirí Bureš, Colonel Retired, Chairman of the Association of Soldiers Against War, Prague, Czech Republic, Website

Volker Bräutigam, Mölln, Germany

Cornelia Schulz, Berlin, Germany

Iña Martinez, Glendora, Aalifornis, USA, eirelink.com

Jean-Theo Jost, actor, Berlin, Germany, berliner-compagnie.de

Ines P. Scheibe, psychologist, Berlin, Germany

Wolfgang Effenberger, Publizist, Pöcking, Deutschland

Elke Hufendiek, Bochum, Germany

Ulrich Boje, Dipl.-Ing., Berlin, Germany

Cornelia Schulz, Berlin, Germany

Leonore Schröder, Castrop-Rauxel, Germany

Jürgen Fegeler, Berlin, Germany

Bodo Quart, retired, Berlin, Germany

Dr. Stephan Reinhardt, Heidelberg, Germany

Albu-Stanescu Silvia, Berlin, Germany

Dr. Amir Mortasawi, physician, author, Rotenburg/Fulda, website

Annette Klepzig, Wilhelmsfeld, Germany

Beatrice Gehrmann, Kulturschaffende, Berlin, Germany

Barbara Gruen, pharmacist, Fulda, Germany

Peter Franz, author, Weimar, Germany, website

Margit Schreiber, social education worker, Berlin, Germany

Heinz-Peter Seidel, Berlin, Germany

Heidrun Hankammer, psychoanalyst, Berlin, Germany

Rainer Albers, Oranienburg, Germany

Lindsey Gaunt, Business development manager University of Wales, UK

Duke Austin, Oakland, CA, USA

Nasrin Parsa, publicist – filmmaker – sociologist, Berlin, Germany, presse-nasrinparsa.com

Jill Gough, National Secretary CND Cymru / Wales, Grossbritannien, cndcymru.org

Karl Valencia, Berlin, Germany

Laurie Childers, artist, peace activist, Corvallis, Oregon, USA, lauriechilders.com

Karl Valencia, Berlin, Germany, friedenszentrum.info

Dr. Elisabeth Quart, Berlin, Germany

Elfie Reiners, Rentner, Duisburg, Germany

Irene Eckert, Berlin, Germany, akf-europe.org

Rudolf Palmer, Berlin, Germany, akf-europe.org

Esther Thomsen, Diplom-Theologin, Ahrensburg, Germany

Brigitte Gärtner-Coulibaly, Herford, Germany

Ellen Murphy, Bellingham, Washington, USA

Klaus-Peter Kurch, Freethinker, retired, Oranienburg, Germany, opablog.net

Dr. med. Dörte von Drigalski, physician, Hamburg, Germany

Polly Milner, Salisbury, U.K

Helmut Semmelmann, Berlin, Germany

Zivadin Jovanovic, Belgrade, Serbia, Diplomat (rtd), beoforum.rs

Dr. med. Mechthild Klingenburg-Vogel, physician, psychoanalyst, Kiel, Germany

Nisly Weldon, Just Peacebuilding, Seattle, Washington, USA

Susan Prescott, Greenbank, USA

Judith Webster, website host, developer and administrator, deconstructedglobe.com

Holger Lichtwark, captain, Berlin, Germany

Siegfried Wittig, Berlin, Germany

Antonie Brinkmann, Bremen, Germany

Verena Tobler Linder, ethnologist, sociologist, Zurich, Switzerland, kernkultur.ch

Walter Huth, Wiesloch, Germany

Michael und Uschi Adam, retired, Berlin, Germany

Helga Hörning, Berlin, Germany

Gert Julius, Berlin, Germany, chair of BüSGM, Bündnis für Soziale Gerechtigkeit und Menschenwürde e.V., Website

Bernhard Trautvetter, Essen, Germany, essenart.de

Albrecht Ludloff, Berlin, Germany

Bert Sacks, Washington, USA, IraqiKids.org

Inger Lotz-Bartelsen, Berlin, Germany

Ginga Eichler, Africanologist, retired, Berlin, Germany

Norbert Böhme, Berlin, Germany

Elisabeth Dietze, retired, Klietz, Germany

Barbara Müller, artist, Kosel, Germany

Jürgen Jung, actor/speaker, Pfaffenhofen, Germany

Stephanie Damm, Berlin, Germany

Paul Weidmann, business, Molfsee, Germany

Dr. Uwe Wollmerstädt, Berlin, Germany

Ellen Breidert, Bad Honnef, Germany

Mohammad Zahedi, engineer, Brussels, Belgium

Bärbel Wihstutz, Hohen Neuendorf, Germany

Hartmut Wihstutz, physician, Hohen Neuendorf, Germany

Wolf Gauer, journalist/filmmaker, São Paulo, Brasil

Ralf Straßburg, Berlin, Germany

Mohammad Taghizadeh, management(phd), translator, researcher, Tehran, Iran

Christoph Rinneberg, Dipl.-Ing., Wembach i.O., Germany

Axel Wondratschke, Cologne, Germany

Hartmut Weidler, violin maker, Nürnberg, Germany

Hanne Weidler-List, Nürnberg, Germany

Sima Kassaie, sociologist, writer, Mühltal, Germany

Dieter Engelmann, retired, Elsterwerda, Germany

Dr. Manfred Lotze, Hamburg, Germany

Klaus Feldhacke, retired, Berlin, Germany

David Waddilove, writer, Taunton, England, Website

Charly Böhm, retired, Berlin, Germany

Emil Brütsch, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany

Miriam Volkmann, Vigil for World Peace and Human Rights Berlin (since 2003), Germany

Joerg Tiedjen, journalist, Berlin, Germany, joergtiedjen.com

John Muir, Gloucester, England, UK

Gudrun Langendorf, Berlin, Germany

Tombolo Mukengechay, attorney (retired), Berlin, Germany

Dr. med. Helmut Käss, physician, Braunschweig, Germany, Website

Harald Nestler, Berlin, Germany

Doris S. Wilk, retired, Long Beach, New York, USA

Heide Janicki, Braunschweig, Germany

John Cooper, Professor of Chemistry, Retired, USA

Carsten Scheike, Arbeiter, Braunschweig, Germany

Nihou Ouidad, Studentin, Hannover, Germany

Prof. Dr. Günter Wendel, Rentner, Berlin, Germany

Ralph Schultz, Professor, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

Joyce Clark, Woolwich, ME, USA

Elinor Kaiser-Mohammad, Amman, Jordan

Constance Jenkins, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Orono, Maine, USA

Peter Woodruff, artist, retired Shipbuilder for the Navy, Arrowsic, Maine, USA

Russell Wray, sculptor, printmaker, Hancock, USA

Dr. Hans-Jürgen Paul, Dozent/Rentner, Weimar, Germany

Hans-Ulrich Walter, Berater im Unruhestand, Leipzig, Germany, english-test.net

Randy Kehler, Colrain, MA, USA

Stephen Martin, Edinburgh, Scotland

Michael Koellisch, Braunschweig, Germany

Gerhard Mertschenk, Dolmetscher/Übersetzer, Berlin, Germany

Becky Luening, artist, Portland, Oregon, USA

Emma Jean Lugo, Peace Activist, Portland, Oregon, USA, web

Gue Schmidt, Media artist, Vienna, Austria

Ann Ruthsdottir, fiber artist, Brunswick, Maine, USA

Sam Jenkins, Orono, Maine, USA

Gar Smith, co-founder, Environmentalists Against War, Berkeley, California, USA, envirosagainstwar.org

Mark Reback, Los Angeles, California, USA, consumerwatchdog.org

Herbert Hoffman, Retired, Albuquerque, NM, USA

Subrata Ghoshroy, Academic, co-Chair of the International Network of Engineers and Scientists (INES) for Global Responsibility Boston, MA, USA inesglobal.net

Carol Miller, Peaceful Skies Coalition, President, Arroyo Hondo, NM, peacefulskies.org

Nada Khader, Director of social justice organization, White Plains, NY, USA, wespac.org

Notash Farah, artist, Vienna, Austria, farah-notash.com

Michael Nagler, Peace educator, Petaluma, CA, USA, mettacenter.org

Angie Zelter, Knighton, UK

Karen Wainberg, social worker, peace activist, Bath, USA

Starr Gilmartin, social worker, Trenton, Maine, USA

Russell Wray, sculptor, printmaker, Hancock, USA

Hamid Mumin, Professor, Brandon, Canada

Bernie Eisenberg, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Theresa Bruckmann, Ökonomin, Worpswede, Germany

Lois Barnett, Port Townsend, Washington, USA

Ralph Famularo, Osaka, Japan

Dud Hendrick, Educator, Deer Isle, Maine, USA

LJ Prip, Beloit, WI, USA

Antonio Abate, Munich, Germany

Eileen Andreoli, Winooski VT, USA, StoptheF35.com & SaveOurSkiesVT.org

Suzanne Hedrick, Nobleboro, Maine, USA

Patty Guerrero, organizer Pax Salon, St Paul, MN, USA, Pax Salon

Brian Noyes Pulling, M. Div., Minister and Peace Activist, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA

Heidelore Schwaneberg, Rentnerin, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Sonja Henisch, Vienna, Austria, sonja-henisch.at

David King, Senior Lecturer, University of Queensland, Australia

Sean Messano, Greenville, Delaware, USA

Lyn Marie Berntson, Eden Prairie, MN, USA

Theresa Alt, retired, Ithaca NY, USA

Jeannie Woodbridge, Fraud Investigator, Gold Coast, Australia

Jeffrey A Nordahl, retired, Edina, MN, USA

Elaine G McGillicuddy, writer, poet, Portland, Maine, USA, elainemcgillicuddy.com

William Slavick, Professor i.R., frm. coordinator Pax Christi Maine, member of Veterans for Peace, USA, Web

Jürgen Schwaneberg, Rentner, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Manfred Gantenberg, Worpswede, Germany

Klaudia Ruschkowski, Dramaturge, Volterra, Italy

Tim Nolan, Managing Editor Global Peace, St.Paul MN, USA, GlobalPeace

Robin Brookes, Home energy consultant, Devizes, England

Heidi Zeidler, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Sherry Berg, Decorah, Iowa, USA

Christina Leib, Geesthacht, Germany

Dominik Lang, artist, Vienna, Austria

Austrian Trade Unionists against Atomic Power and War, Vienna, Austria, atomgegner.at

Austrian Solidarity Committee, Vienna, Austria, proSV.akis.at

Richard Greve, Staten Island, New York, USA

Jörg Tauss, Kraichtal, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, website

Hans Werner Poschauko, artist, Vienna, Austria

Thomas Fusco, self employed, Brunswick, USA

Georg Müller, Berlin, Germany

Monica Wapnewski, Yogateacher, Berlin, Germany

Maria Scheibl, Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

Ulrike Schmitz, Braunschweig, Germany

Chiarlone Bruno Debenedetti, pataphysic writer, Cairo Montenotte, Italy

Susi Hofmann, Munich, Germany

Deborah Johnson, Rantoul, Illinois, USA

John Peck, Brunswick, Maine, USA

Michelle Lau, Vienna, Austria

Jean Bricmont, Brussels, Belgium

Ines Roth, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Erich Schaffner, actor, Mörfelden, Germany, erichschaffner.de

Angelika und Jürgen Feist, retired, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Hagen Weinberg, Tierzüchter, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Dirk Seiring, dental technician, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Paula Meyer, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Gilbert Brüning, Berlin, Germany

Susanne Karafiat, psychologist, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Mag. Susanne Kavalar, Artteacher, Hard, Austria

Wydler Florian Leibetseder, artist, Vienna, Austri, florianleibetseder.at

Joseph Hancock, Retired, Los Angeles, CA, USA, lapeacecouncil.org

Louise Lora Somlyo, Ret. Public School teacher, Portland, MN, USA

Harunur Rashid, Brandon, Canada

Kim Soobok, Financing, Closter, New Jersey, USA.

James Dale. Retired Pastor. Church Relation. Decorah, IA, USA

Cindy O’Toole, Scarborough, Maine, USA

Reinhard Schülzke, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Ralph T. Niemeyer, journalist, Schwäbisch Gmünd, eu-chronicle.eu

Barb Schade, educator, Westport, Connecticut, USA

Frank Scott, writer, Pt. Richmond, USA, Webseite

Marianna Dellekamp, Mexico City, Mexico

Don Kimball, Portland, ME, USA, shutdowncreech.blog

John Jongen, Organizer of Citizens Alliance for a Pristine Perinton (CAPP) Fairport, New York

David Kimberlyn, yoga teacher, magazine editor, communications director, Isla Taboga, Panama, mettacenter.org

Anthony Cush, retired, Falmouth, Maine, USA

Goetz Loepelmann, theater director, San Miguel nde Abona Tenerife, Spain

Jammu Narayana Rao, Nagpur, India

Günther Wassenaar, teacher, ret., Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany

Pejic Vlasto, Munich, Germany

Lisa Savage, educator, Solon, ME, USA, website

Annelie Böttcher, self-employed, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Dr. Rüdiger Preuße, Berlin, Germany

Chris Dehler, Berlin, Germany

Ursula Preuße, Berlin, Germany

Kerstin Welke, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Heike Liedert, Abdichtungstechniker, Lebus, Germany

Rick MacArthur, Grand Junction, USA

Rosa Schmidt, student, Vienna, Austria

Csilla Horvath, Washington DC, USA

Robert Andrew Moses, Upper Marlboro, MD, USA

Ann Shirazi, activist, New York, USA, grannypeacebrigade.org

Jerome Skyrud, retired, Coronado, USA

Karen Ball, member Pax Christi, Texas, USA

Karin Voigt-Berner, Bremen, Germany

Damara Kuhn, Schauspielerin, Berlin, Germany

Uta Glienke, Berlin, Germany

Thomas Pohl, Angestellter, Groß Lindow, Germany

Ilona Späth, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Jürgen Sobeck, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Lilo u. Hans Hörath, Senioren, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Rudolf Denner, Pressesprecher OKV, Berlin, Germany okv-ev.de

Norbert Engelhardt, Sicherheit, Hoyerswerda, Germany

Joachim Deutsch, Hamburg, Germany

Monika Schrödter, Erzieherin, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Birgit Pohl, Groß Lindow, Germany

Eleanor Ommani, Retired Educator, Armonk, New York, USA

Ali Mussa Mwadini, Founder & Executive Secretary & Peace Activist Zanzibar Peace, Truth & Transparency Association, Tanzania

Ramona Adam, Rentner, Lebus, Germany

Gerlinde Schröder, Sachbearbeiter / Rentner, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Roswitha Naumann, Lehrmeisterin, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Christian Naumann, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany

Bärbel Lange, Rentnerin, Weißwasser, Germany

Ulrich Lange, Rentner, Weißwasser, Germany

Michael Schmid, Gammertingen, Germany, lebenshaus-alb.de

Wolfgang Jeserich, selbstständig, Joachimsthal, Germany

Christiane Jeserich, selbstständig, Joachimsthal, Germany

Günther Pfeiffer, Viena, Austria

Daniel Epstein, Palo Alto, CA, USA

Morteza Dehghan, Vienna, Austria

Edith Klauke, Rentner, Müllrose, Germany

Ines Inokai, Berlin, Germany

John Pitts, Orillia, ON, Canada

Andreas Ulrich, Höbelhof, Germany

Anja Boettcher, teacher, Bochum, Germany, termiten.net

Barbara Matuschewski, Dipl. Pädagogin/ Soziologin, Pressereferentin i.R. Bremen, Germany

Dr. Henry Stahl, Nervenarzt, Eschwege, Germany

Dieter Engelmann, Rentner, Elsterwerda, Germany

Martina Lampe, Angestellte, Müllrose, Germany

Sonja Jamkojikan-Huber, Vienna, Austria

Jane Newton, Peace Activist, Georgetown, USA

Christa Pfeiffer, Rentnerin, Siegburg, NRW, Germany

Ute v. Halasz, Berlin, Germany

Ellen Murphy, Bellingham, Washington, USA

Marie Hanulak, Berlin, Germany

Jean Kosmac, Lakewood, FL, USA

Christine A. DeTroy, Peace activist, Brunswick, USA

Ellen Thomas, nuclear-free future activist, Tryon, NC, USA, prop1.org

Fran Foulkrod, Philadelphia, USA

Karl Fischbacher, editorial journalist, Vienna, Austria

Chuck Jagoda, writer, Sunnyvale, CA, USA

Robin Lloyd, filmmaking, Burlington, VT, USA wilpfus.org

Kathy Kelly, peace activist, Chicago, USA, vcnv.org

Dr. Karl Reitter, Vienna, Austria

Yvonne Rappo, Dussnang, Switzerland

Kawretzke Bibianna, Berlin, Germany

Dietmar Fürste, Dipl.-Ing. i.R., Rattiszell, Germany

Manfred Simader, Bad Urach, Germany

George Sukarie, Bruckmuehl, Germany

Andrea Ruth, Flüh, Switzerland

Mats Rönnhed, Bad Steben, Germany, tcr-crms.com

Wolfgang Hergert, Heusenstamm, Germany

John Owen, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Jens Huter, Bremen, Germany

Dr. Andreas Habel, Jena, Germany

Abdul Razak Al Amily, Rentner, Berlin, Germany

Nora Hesse, Jena, Germany

Ingrid Koschmieder, Berlin, Germany

Rick MacArthur, Grand Junction, TX, USA

Heidrun Landgraf, Außenwirtschaftsökonom, Berlin, Germany

Ronny Boehme, Preesel, Germany

Sigrun Leo, retired, Hamburg, Germany

Freya Pausewang, Schlangenbad, Germany

Stefan Kromet, Kirchheim, Germany

Ralf Schlabach, Software-Entwicklungsingenieur, Freiburg, Germany

Thomas Flaskamp, teacher, Bonn, Germany

Birgit Soufiaoui, Prilly, Switzerland

Hans Georg Braunschweiler, Rüschlikon, Switzerland

Guenter Gerlinger, engineer, Ludwigsburg, Germany

Ándi Rietschel, Geschichtenerzähler und DJ, Leipzig, Germany, andiareas.de

Jürgen Lang, teacher, Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, Germany

Silvester Burmann, retired, Wettenberg, Germany

Markus Raymann, Chanthaburi, Thailand

Wolf Gauer, Journalist/Filmemacher, São Paulo, Brasil

Ulrike Schramm, Höchstadt/Aisch, Germany

Martin Haas, Bedburg-Hau, Germany

Stefan Kromet, Kirchheim, Germany

Erich Ehmes, Hanau, Germany

Christian Negrin, Vienna, Austria

Phil Runkel, archivist, Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA

Silke Mahlau, Hamburg, Germany

Thorsten Schröder, Sozialarbeiter, Taunusstein, Germany

Zdeněk Kubáněk, Ing., PhD. Association Soldiers against War (Council), Czech Republic, Website

Ing. Michal Gondek, ret. Major General, Association Soldiers against War (Member National Council) Czech Republic Website

Otakar Veselý, Colonel, Association Soldiers against War (member of the National Council), Czech Republic, Website

Ing.Radek Bukovjan, Captain in reserve, Association of Soldiers against War (member National Council) Czech Republic Website

Amedea Raff, lic.phil., Psychologin, Berufsschullehrerin und Landwirtin, Buch/Frauenfeld, Switzerland

Peter Hofmann, Leipzig, Germany

Marion Trommenschläger, Diplompädagogin, Köln, Germany

Heike Hupe, Leverkusen, Germany

Walter Velten, Pfarrer, Ipsheim, Germany

Stephan Polzin, Meldorf, Germany

Jürgen Osterlänger, Ingenieur, Emskirchen, Germany

Monika Waldkirch, Wiesbaden, Germany

Stephanie Schütz, Köln, Germany

Barbara Heller, Bremen, Germany

Frank Merkel, Wiesbaden, Germany

Maria Froitzheim, Pädagogin, Bonn, Germany

Heinz Stucki, Elgg, Switzerland

Heinz Blessing, Konstrukteur, Rösrath, Germany

Ali Mussa Mwadini, Executive Secretary & Peace Activist, Zanzibar Peace, Truth & Transparency Association, Tanzania

Heinrich Westner, retired, Biberach, Germany

Anna Gross, Ahrensfelde, Brandenbg, Germany

Reinhard Frankl, attac Aschaffenburg, Germany

Gernot Gangl, Beamter, Schleinbach, Austria

Dr. Helmut Loch, Kinder und Jugendpsychiater, Heidelberg, Germany

Erich Fankhauser, „Frieden durch Kultur“-Schweiz, Niederlenz, Switzerland

Rita Abert, retired, Berlin, Germany

Hildegard Cowan, Rheinfelden, Schweiz

Dieter Pomierski, Berlin, Germany

Michael Wiebe, Brandschutz-Techniker, Berlin, Germany

Almut Loch, Dipl. psych. Psychoanalytikerin, Heidelberg, Germany, almutloch-steinkunst.de

Idis Schuster, Düsseldorf, Germany

Renate Laue, Lehrerin i. R., Halle (Saale), Germany

Maurice Hopp. Klavierbauer, Holenberg, Germany

ALBA, Malta North Africa Coordination, Malta, web

Uwe Stahl, Drucker/Grafiker/attac/ver.di, Altenholz, Germany, web

Ulrich Westner, Mannheim, Germany ulrichsayinwestner.com

Eric Jung, Alsdorf, Germany

Arnold Peter, Dipl. Ing., Altshausen, Germany

Barbara Philpps, Köln, Germany

Sabine Behrendt, München, Germany, neurolab.de

René Hudan, Koutio, Dumbea. Nouvelle Calédonie

Dietrich Müller, Konstanz, Germany

Christian Oberholzer, Architekt, Zurich, Switzerland

Mechthild Oberholzer, Ergotherapeutin, Zurich, Switzerland

Peter Silbereisen, Humorist, Wiesbaden, Germany, peter-silbereisen.de

Martine Sauveur, Giromagny, France

Yohann Sparfell, Plerin, France, in-limine.eu

Joan Oehme, Berlin, Germany

Marianne Wehrle, Maur, Zurich, Switzerland

Hans-Peter Wehrle, Maur, Zurich, Switzerland

Léon Meynet, Genf, Switzerland

Patricia Ziegler, Rentner, Berlin, Germany

Irmgard Lerch, Konstanz, Germany, teehaus-konstanz.de

Johannes Kraut, Diakon, Reutlingen, Germany

Ulrike Hennemann, Tübingen, Germany

Bernd Schnettler, Reutlingen, Germany

Ilse Geißer, Yogalehrerin, Konstanz, Germany

Giuseppe Savino, Gabian, France

Jurgen Anthon Berg, Friedrichshafen, Germany

Robert Cavens, Ferrières, Belgium

Eberhard von Goldammer, Dozent, Witten (Ruhr), Germany, vordenker.de

Werner Frey, Elekr. Ing., Bronschhofen, Switzerland

Dr. Jordi Balari, architect, Barcelona, Catalonia

Viliam Jablonický, Publizist, Bratislava, Slowakei

Marie Christine Freisen, Ferrieres, Belgium

Kadda Medjeded, author, Mostaganem, Algerie

Dorothee Spiegel-Kalasz, Masseurin/HP, Stuttgart, Germany

Christa Dannehl, Rentner, Schwedt / Oder, Germany

Nasr Eddine Benkhaled, Aix-les-Bains, France

Marc Mangen, Musiker, Ettelbrück, Luxemburg

Silvia Cattori, Lausanne, Switzerland, arretsurinfo.ch

Hermann Szlezak, Vienna, Austria

Paul Zinck, Dipl.Ing., Strasbourg, France

Beate Laidler, Konstanz, Germany

Christine Green-Ottens, Diplom Sozialpädagogin, Alfter, Germany

Jean Daniel Urben, Berufsschullehrer, Kaltbrunn, Switzerland

André Chenet, Nice, France, libertesconquises.fr

Marie-Françoise Cordemans, Bruxelles, Belgique

Martine Hildebrandt, Retraité Presse, Paris, France

Mathilde Nägeli, pens. Verw. Angest., Kilchberg, Switzerland

Tobias Neugebauer, Thun, Switzerland

Norbert Römer, Rentner, Laufenburg, Germany

Cornelia Praetorius, Mothers Against War. Christian Peace Conference, Berlin, Germany

Martine Bonnin, Pîtres, France

Maria Guidon, Oberrieden, Switzerland

Ilona Haack, Rentnerin, Ritzerow, Germany

Regula Vontobel, Basel, Switzerland

Margot Wahl, Zürich, Schweiz, seniora.org

Ruth Hofmänner, lic.phil. Psychologin, Winterthur, Switzerland

Inge Schwirten-Tropp, Königswinter, Germany

Jürg Kräuchi, Zollikon, Switzerland

Brigitte Queck, Dipl. Staatswiss. Außenpolitik, Potsdam, Germany, website

Gudrun und Klaus Fenten, retired, Rielasingen-Worblingen, Germany

Eva Richter, Winterbach, Germany

Hans Pöchmann, Salzburg, Austria

Rainer Nützel, Ravensburg, Germany

Joachim Scheer, police chief inspector, ret., Lehre, Germany

Heinrich Friedrich Ulrich, Rentner, Lohra, Germany

Sylvia Wenzel, Baden, Austria

Johanna Haidvogl-Werder, Biologin, Gelterkinden, Switzerland, website

Rusanna Hillmann, Erlangen, Germany

Hans-Ulrich Bünger, Freudenstadt, Germany

Rosemarie Küppers, Berlin, Germany

Ingeborg Hilmes, Koblenz, Germany

Alyette Ozoux, Lyon, France

Ortwin Zeitlinger, Lehrer, Berlin, Germany

Dieter Rupp, Rosenheim, Germany

Armin Tausch, Munich, Germany

Rudolf Steinmetz, Munich, Germany

Wilfried Meißner, physician a.D., Saalfeld, Germany, wilfriedmeissner.de

Ursula Brümann, Berlin, Germany

Marcella Rüdlinger, Rüti/ZH, Switzerland

Florian Hilmes, Koblenz, Germany

Siegfried Wilhelm, translator, Nischni Nowgorod, Russia

Erich Baumgartner, social education worker, Luzern, Switzerland

Gudrun Haas, Trainerin für Gewaltfreie Kommunikation, Mediatorin, München, Germany, gudrun-haas.de

Dr. Hans-Jörg Schlichte, Hitzacker, Germany

Heinz Rafreider, fiduciary, Stadel, Switzerland

Hans Lachmann, chemical engineer ret., Heidelberg, South Africa

Walter Friedmann, Bühl, Germany, Website

Peter Gloystein, Brake/Unterweser, Germany

Michaela Tiedemann, retired, Lindau (Bodensee), Germany

Johannes Resch, physician, Annweiler, Germany, Johannes-Resch.de

Helga Netzer, Road Town, British Virgin Islands

Otto Gisbert, economist, ret., Wil, Sankt Gallen, Switzerland

Olivier Bruno, Solidarité & Progrès, Paris, France

Volker Schwarzmann, Dr.rer.Nat. i.R., Hamburg, Germany

Gerard Pilote, retraite, Montral, Canada

Ruth Weibel, Solothurn, Switzerland

Kurt Wolfgang Ringel, Rentner/Verfahrenstechniker, Mitglied Freidenkerverband, Niedersachsen

Rainer Straßburg, Cottbus, Germany

Helga Döring-Kles, Hannover, Germany

Reto Mettauer, Dornach, Switzerland

Esther Trefzer, Aarau, Switzerland

Karin Zysse, Psychologin, Locarno, Switzerland, ganzheitlicheberatung.ch

Gustav-Adolf Siebrasse, Bielefeld, Germany

Andreas Fassbind, free-lance, Locarno, Switzerland

Gisela Hess-Hatting, Rentnerin, Viöl, Germany, hess-hatting.de

Angelika Scheer, DFV Nord, Hamburg, Germany, dfv-nord.de

Frank Thomsen, Wallsbüll, Germany

Barbara Tropp, Techn. Angestellte, Hennef, Germany

Heinz Schwirten, Sozialarbeiter, Lindlar, Germany

Lukas Zingg, Masken-Bauer, Basel, Schweiz

Ludwig Mehler, Grafschaft, Germany

Holdger Platta, Sudershausen, Germany

Michael Lang, Berlin, Germany

Francesco Celia, Phd candidate, Catanzaro, Italy

Mechthild Walter, frm. city councilor, Munich, Germany

Emmi Bosshard, Kollbrunn, Switzerland

Roberto Murgia, Ingenieur, Oristano, Italy

Joachim Günther, Berlin, Germany

Gertrud Berger, Retraitée, Cressier NE, Switzerland

Markus Schmitz, Jilin, P.R. China

Mauro Valderrama, Berlin, Germany

Stefanie Hilke, Berlin, Germany

Andre Roth, Dietikon, Switzerland

Ines Sono, Aktivistin, Berlin, Germany

Ingrid & Holger Mandel, Obernkirchen, Germany

Irene Silberstein, Consultant, Worcestershire, England, UK

Arnold Witjes, Oldenzaal, Netherlands

Bernd Schneider, Kubschütz, Sachsen, Germany

Ute Sikora, Schwifting, Germany

Volker Meier, Ing., Cottbus, Germany

Volkmar Beck, Greiz, Germany

Luca Siniscalco, Milano, Italy

Rudolf Müller, Forst, Brandenburg, Germany

Karl Valencia, Berlin, Germany

Frank Born, Cottbus, Germany

Heidi Foerster, Berlin, Germany

Gérard Duchemin, France

Dany Lindenbacher, Basel, Switzerland

Lysan Boshuyzen, Haarlem, The Netherlands

Götz Weinel, Berlin, Germany

Ana Mondrus, San José, Costa Rica

Wolfgang Kornberger, Philosoph, Konstanz, Germany

Jürgen Rädler, Erlebnispädagoge, Vorstand Freundeskreis, Friedrichshafen, Germany, bruecke-nach-ufa.de

Volker Schmid, Wolfschlugen, Germany

Katharina Schmid, Therapeutin pens., Niederlenz, Switzerland

Monika Kloth, Heilpraktikerin, Radolfzell, Germany

Ilse Geißer, Yogalehrerin, Konstanz, Germany

Walter Granacher, Konstanz, Germany

Abdellah Bouchelia, Lyon, France

Anastasia Pronitschew, businesswoman, Bremerhaven, Germany

Diane Combes, professeur des écoles, Eguilles, France

Pierre Sarramagnan-Souchier, Schopfheim, Germany

Christian Calomme, Liege, Belgium

Martine Beginne, Liege, Belgium

Mona Rizkallah, Beirut, Lebanon

Nadia Gaiddon, Ramatuelle, France

Veronika Thomas-Ohst, Aachen, Germany, euregioprojekt-frieden.org

Karl Heinz Otten, Aachen, Germany, epf-ac.org

Patricia Marticorena, Baigorri, France

Angie Zelter, Knighton, UK

Edel Martin Kabutakapua, Kananga, Congo

Robert Isaac, Issug, Canada

Andreas Haltinner, seaman, Berlin, Germany

Gerda Müller, Rentnerin, Richtolsheim, Frankreich

Prof. Dr. med. H.-W. Menges-SPELL, physician, artist, Aachen, Germany, spell-art.de

Ursula Mathern, Merxheim, Germany

Stéphane Palazotto, Moscow, Russia

Elkje Schneider, Frankfurt, Germany

Michel Gillet, Trets, France

Rosemarie Haltinner, salesperson, Beckendorf, Germany

Yves-André Babst, Avenches, Switzerland

Hassan el Bedyouch, Agadir, Morocco

Fanny Barbault, Gieres, France

Victor Onana, Yaounde, Cameroun

Jonathan Thron, Berlin, Germany

Nikola Sanz, Lausanne, Switzerland

Madline Salamin, Veyras, Switzerland

Loana Cettou, Fribourg, Switzerland

Julia Clément, Genève, Switzerland

Maxime Savage, Montreal, Canada

Amanda Bühler, Lausanne, Switzerland

Ulrike Gabriel, Berlin, Germany

Vijay Prashad, professor of International Studies at Trinity College, Connecticut, USA

Juergen Bennewitz, Rentner, Kleinmachnow, Germany

Wolf-Dietrich Bennewitz, Spremberg, Germany

Inge De Caerlé, teacher, ret., Essen, Germany

Anne Polikeit, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland

Pierre Strauss, Genolier, Switzerland

Ursula Hüser, Berlin, Germany

Heinz D. Kappei, peaceworker, Berlin, Germany, leo-kette.de

Dieter Kaltenhäuser, Breisach, Germany

Elisabeth Kaltenhäuser, Breisach, Germany

Konni Schmidt, Chair Bike for Peace and New Energies e. V., Kaiserslautern, Germany, bikeforpeace.net

Frank Schneidereit, 3D Artist & Motion Graphics Designer, Berlin, Germany

Leslie Lomas, Boulder, Colorado, USA

Wilbur Ince, Minneapolis, USA

Bernhard Klinghammer, Arzt, Ronnenberg, Germany

Betsy Mullligan-Dague, Executive Director Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, Missoula, MT, USA, jrpc.org

Ute Donner, painter/peaceactivist, Berlin, Germany, umbrella-peace-art.de

Richard Forer, author/speaker, Lafayette, CO, USA, richardforer.com

Steven Caton, Professor, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Ivan Ivanov, Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Dr. Leo Semashko, Honorary President, Global Harmony Assotiation, Saint-Petersburg, Russia, peacefromharmony.org

Dr. S. S. Varatharajan, International VP for PR IAEWP ( NGO-UN ), Malaysia, website

Reto Thumiger, Friedensaktivist/-redakteur, Berlin, Germany, pressenza.com/de

Agnes Rödiger, Bühl, Germany

Inge Ammon, Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany

Dr. Gabi Weber, physician, chair of Cafe Palestine Freiburg, Germany, website

Michael Kleberger, Oberneuching, Germany

Peter Brecht, Weinsberg, Germany

Sausan Hachicho, communication coaching & copywriting, Freiburg, Germany, hachicho.de

Tobias Baumann, Berlin, Germany

Geertrui Mestdag, coach/counselor, Haarlem, the Netherlands, mestdag.eu

Jay Wenk, veteran member of Veterans for Peace, Woodstock, NY, USA

George Newell, Boulder Chapter President, Veterans for Peace, USA

Chuck Searcy, Vietnam Veteran, Athens, Georgia, USA, web

Carol Trainer, member of Veterans For Peace, Prospect, KY, USA, web

Carroll Nast, Colfax, CA, USA, web

Sally-Alice Thompson, The Raging Grannies of Albuquerque, USA, web

Mary Hanna, Charlottesville, VA, USA

Daniel Gilman, retired, Viet Nam Veteran, Seattle, WA, USA

Nicolas J S Davies, North Miami, FL, USA

Scott Camil, retired, Gainesville, FL, USA, vfpgainesville.org

Tom Hawthorne, Callahan, FL, USA

Klaus Linder, Musician, Berlin, Germany

Robert Hunziker, Environmental Activist/Journalist, Author, Los Angeles, CA, USA

June Vette, Mt Shasta, CA, USA, multipolarworld.net

Maura Browne, Washington, DC, USA

Gladys Tiffany, Director OMNI Center for Peace, Justice, Ecology, Fayetteville, AR, USA, omnicenter.org

Margit Stiemer, Berlin, Germany

Bill Kaiser, activist, Burbank, CA, USA

Esan Siva, commercial, Thiais, France

Abdellah Najim, Bruxelles, Belgique

Walter Friedmann, Bühl, Germany, Web

Henry Klützke, employee, Rostock, Germany

Prof. Thomas Riebl, Obertrum, Austria

Natylie Baldwin, author/analyst, San Francisco Area, CA, USA, natyliesbaldwin.com

John Walsh, Scientist (biologist), Alameda, CA, USA

Süheyla Köhler, Berlin, Germany

Sheinna R. Baker, Madera, CA, USA

Andreas Johannes Berchtold, retired, Wuppertal, Germany, freudenschaft.net

Enrico Vigna, free lance, writer researcher, speaker for Italy of Belgrade Forum, Turin, Italy, civg.it

Ursula Mathern, Merxheim, Germany

Matthias Abendroth, architect, Weimar, Germany

Thomas Abendroth, musician, Grafrath, Germany

Daniel Hollenberg, Student, Oberhausen, Germany

Ruth Wright, retired, Northville, Michigan, USA

Cathy Curtis, Professor of Music, Paris, France

Gitta Kleine, München, Germany

Elke Blauth, Klinische Kunsttherapeutin, Wiesbaden, Germany

Zvonko Avramovic, Vienna, Austria

Sudhir Sajwan, Advocate, advocate, New Delhi, India

Dr. Reiner Seidel, Hochschullehrer, Berlin, Germany, beziehungs-werkstatt-berlin.de

Farid Al-Midani, Steuerfachangestellter, Wuppertal, Germany

Thomas Austermann, Essen, Germany

Vincenzo Spezzano, Staatlicher Angestellter, Trento, Italy

Anschi Pohlmann, Kunstttherapeutin/Künstlerin, Dortmund, Germany

Werner Ulf, selfemployed, Berlin, Germany, website

Jean Jacques Sautier, retired, Mesanges, France

Katrin Wiegand, Frankfurt/Oder, Germany

Heike Baheru, Berlin, Germany

Marvin Unger, selfemployed, Berlin, Germany

Wolfgang Sichert, Author, Berlin, Germany

Molina Vogelsang, Student, Berlin, Germany

David José, Studierender, Berlin, Germany

Monika Häusler, Produktionshelferin, Perasdorf, Germany

Walter Friedmann, Bühl, Germany

Klaus Lipps, Oberstudienrat a.D., Baden-Baden, Germany

Christina Lipps, Lehrerin a.D., Baden-Baden, Germany

Martin Eckert, Sozialwissenschaftler, Conil de la Frontera, Spain

Stefanie Kötter, Duesseldorf, Germany

Alyette Ozoux, Lyon, France

Vincenzo Spezzano, translator, Trento, Italy

Christa Senberg, Knitting for peace, Zossen, Germany

Kerstin Schreiber, Rheinsberg, Germany

Klaus Gente, retired, Born am Dar, Germany

Nils Hausotte, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Hans Boës, Fahrzeugbau, Berlin, Germany, postfossilemobile.de

Marc Benndorf, Holztechniker, Aktivist, Rhauderfehn, Germany

Hans Jürgen Adler, retired, Gardelgen, Deutschland

Michael Lang, Berlin, Deutschland



Here the extended version of the declaration (29. Jan. 2016):

Multipolar World Against War



An Urgent Call for a Multipolar Coalition for Peace

Our world stands at a critical and dangerous juncture. The destructive policy of unilateral military intervention and illegal regime change practiced by the United States and its allies has led to the possibility of a military confrontation between major world powers and nuclear-armed nations that could trigger a new World War.

This is an urgent call to all nations, organizations and individuals worldwide, to join together in forming a global coalition that seeks to avert disaster by strengthening Multipolar cooperation, peaceful diplomacy and international law, while categorically rejecting interventionism and unilateral aggression.

The world has arrived at this point because of reckless foreign policy , gross human rights violations and the wanton destruction of entire cultures. Since the end of the Cold War, the U.S.’s latest aggressive policy shift was enshrined in a PNAC (Project for a New American Century) document published in September 2000 entitled, “Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategy, Forces and Resources For a New Century,” where they revealingly determined that:

“…If an American peace is to be maintained and expanded, it must have a secure foundation on unquestioned U.S. military preeminence….”

Under the media guise of “The War on Terror“, “WMD’s“ or “Humanitarianism“, the U.S. (together with its allies) presently executes this overtly imperialist doctrine through the expansion of NATO, the launching of multiple wars for control of foreign resources, and the establishment of hundreds of military bases overseas. It overthrows non-­compliant heads­-of­-state through the use of unsanctioned military force or color revolutions. It contaminates entire regions with cancer-causing depleted uranium munitions. It justifies the use of torture, electronic surveillance, killer drones, cyber warfare, and the rolling back of domestic civil liberties – while whistleblowers that expose these crimes are threatened and criminalized.

Even economic warfare in the form of sanctions, vulture capitalism, IMF-imposed austerity, secretly negotiated trade deals like TTIP, and financial manipulation is unleashed against its enemies – and even its allies – forcing them into submission.

Dangerous Flashpoints

Is the world safer? What are the results of these unilateral actions? The promises of increased democracy, national security and economic well-being from Western intervention has only left a deadly legacy of failed states and disastrous outcomes. Furthermore, this unilateral policy is now targeting Russia and China, exposing humanity to the risk of global thermonuclear war.

In East Asia, Washington has deemed China’s dynamic rise as a strategic threat to U.S. interests, and has responded militarily by agitating and encircling China, while inflaming territorial disputes with its neighbors. At the same time, neo-­liberal free ­trade agreements negotiated in secret like TPP are being implemented to counter China’s economic influence, while enabling corporations to keep workers exploited, environmental protections sidelined, and entire nations powerless.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and NATO are backing a corrupt regime with Nazi ties in Ukraine that they put into power through a violent coup. The regime’s repressive policies sparked a civil war that created more than a million refugees, prompting Crimean residents against the coup to rejoin Russia in a referendum. Though more than 90% of Crimeans voted in favor of reunification, the Western powers and the media accused Russia of interference, choosing to apply tough economic sanctions, and to station NATO military personnel and weapons directly on Russia’s borders. The West is even considering the European redeployment of nuclear weapons to “counter the Russian threat“. Does this make the world safer?

In Syria, the U.S./NATO/Gulf Coalition is illegally waging a dual campaign of fighting terrorism and regime change simultaneously, demanding that yet another elected head-­of-­state step down. However, this U.S.-­led Coalition is supporting extremist mercenaries with strong links to Al ­Qaeda and ISIS ­ whom they dub “the moderate opposition“ to bring down the Syrian government. So while they officially condemn terrorism and pledge to fight it, they continue to train, fund, arm, and support the very groups they say they are fighting.

Worse still, the U.S.-­led Coalition, ­illegally operating without a UN mandate and no permission from the Syrian government, ­is operating with a separate agenda in the same theater as the legally-­mandated Syria/Russia/Iran Coalition, the one overwhelmingly supported by the Syrian people who fear for their lives. Instead of joining forces against terrorism, the West is inflaming the crisis through belligerent rhetoric, dangerous provocations and the flagrant disregard of international law. Does this make the world safer?

Media as a Tool for War

The role of the media in promoting these wars and destructive policies cannot be overstated. Whether demonizing a leader, a religion, or an entire nation, – the Western media chooses to echo Western talking points to scare the public into supporting war, rather than reporting on the facts. In particular, politically motivated criticism is constantly used to discredit and undermine Russia and Syria for “actually“ fighting terrorism or legally defending their own borders. Dubious accusations are regularly leveled at Russia and its president without any evidence, while Western media outlets legitimize these often debunked claims – further distorting the reality. Thus, Russia is often portrayed as a threat greater than ISIS!



However, it must not be forgotten who demonized Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, who actually created the chaos that engulfs Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine, and who continues to threaten other nations – including Russia, China and Iran. Against the backdrop of escalating ecological crises, extreme poverty and increasing social and religious tensions, this extremely dangerous foreign policy pursued by the West and its media is creating more terrorists, more victims, more refugees, more poverty and more destabilization – bringing the world ever closer to the brink of disaster.

There IS an Alternative

The time has come to counter this grave threat to humanity. Respect must be restored to the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and non-interventionism -­ and the adherence to international law must be paramount. Though most nations respect this, Russia and China are the major world powers that support the concept of Multipolarity, and act as a global counter­balance to Western hegemony. Whatever domestic issues they may have, their cooperative approach is supported by the majority of nations, by global alliances such as the Non­-Aligned Movement, the G77 or the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and by the Latin American alliances (UNASUR, ALBA and CELAC).

Moreover, these Multipolar nations are providing alternatives to Western-­controlled institutions and their neo­-colonial practices. Their multilateral institutions and development projects such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), the AIIB, and the massive “New Silk Road“ Eurasian development project are rooted in non-interventionism and mutual respect. In sharp contrast to Western trade deals, bilateral cooperation with these Multipolar nations is increasingly producing win-win outcomes for many developed and developing nations in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. In total, the majority of the world’s nations support a Multipolar approach to global affairs based on the principles of the U.N. Charter and the Declaration of Human Rights, which is why the West wants to derail it – it’s a threat to their global hegemony.

Therefore, all those who seek peace – be it nations, organizations, movements or individuals from all across the political, economic, social and cultural spectrum ­ must stand together as one voice in support of Multipolarity. This voice must be amplified over the Western media spin by supporting truthful, Multipolar and independent media sources. This voice could be organized through major conferences into a coalition with initiatives, political positions, and a platform.

This Multipolar coalition should be mobilized into a force that can pressure the West into abandoning their destructive policies by directing their political and economic support toward nations that have pursued (or desire to pursue) a balanced policy of cooperation and diplomacy. Even as individuals, we can apply pressure by contacting government offices and media outlets en masse, altering our voting and spending habits to support proponents of Multipolarity, or finding creative ways to spread the word using art, music, film or literature. More than just a call for solidarity, this must be a political and grassroots force for positive change.

The Choice We All Face

Since the September 2015 U.N. General Assembly and the events that followed, two distinct forms of diplomacy have been on display for all to see, presenting the world with a choice: Do we want a Unipolar world in which Western wars dictate the world’s fate, or a Multipolar world where sovereign countries work together in an environment of peace, cooperation and mutual respect? It is clear that the global majority chooses the latter.

Therefore, WE, the global majority standing together in solidarity for peace through diplomacy, declare that:



We respect all nations‘ sovereignty and their right to self­-determination. We believe that the future of ANY country must be decided by the citizens of that country alone, free from all external threats and interference, and that multinational conflicts should be resolved through political processes and diplomatic negotiations.

We support all nations that exercise a cooperative, multilateral approach to global affairs. The counter­productive and dangerous policy of unilateral military intervention is a violation of international law, and must be universally condemned.

We support nations and multinational coalitions that work determinedly to stop terrorism. Nations that directly or indirectly participate in the training, arming, funding and support of terrorist-­linked extremist groups do so in violation of international law and must be condemned, and held accountable.

We condemn Western­-oriented media outlets that demonize leaders or entire nations and religions, blatantly misrepresent the facts, and consciously present a biased, one­-sided view of events. We applaud and strongly support global media that is fair and balanced, and that objectively reports on world events.

We commit to engage in, or support nonviolent efforts to promote global peace and tolerance for all peoples and all beliefs. Please sign, and/or widely disseminate this declaration and all like­-minded efforts.

“NO to War… YES to a Multipolar World!“

* (added in March 2016) Though a ceasefire and another attempt at peace talks have been initiated, the West and its allies in the Middle East continue to undermine the process, inflaming the crisis through belligerent rhetoric, dangerous provocations and the flagrant disregard of international law. Does this make the world safer?